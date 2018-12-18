No. 7 Ducks beat fourth-ranked Mississippi State 82-74 and No. 8 Cardinal won 95-85 at ninth-ranked Tennessee. Mississippi State and Tennessee each had been undefeated.

EUGENE, Ore. – Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points, including all 17 of her free throws, and the seventh-ranked Oregon women’s basketball team handed No. 4 Mississippi State its first loss this season, 82-74 on Tuesday night.

Earlier on a spectacular night for Pac-12 women’s teams, No. 8 Stanford won 95-85 at ninth-ranked Tennessee.

Mississippi State (10-1) had won 46 regular-season nonconference games, but couldn’t catch up once the Ducks (9-1) started to pull away in the fourth quarter, boosted by their home crowd. Maite Cazorla added 20 points for the Ducks.

Anriel Howard led Mississippi State with a career-high 30 points.

“I’m disappointed,” Bulldogs coach Vic Schaefer said. “I thought we got out-toughed all night long. Give credit to Oregon.”

Stanford sizzles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stanford has beaten two previously undefeated top-10 teams in the last several days and still believes it has room to improve.

DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the Cardinal handed Tennessee (8-1) its first loss of the season. The victory came three nights after Stanford beat Baylor 68-63, a result that dropped the Bears from third to sixth in the AP Top 25 rankings.

“I’d say we’re a confident team, but we’re not content,” Carrington said.

Stanford (8-1) had nearly two weeks off after falling 79-73 at Gonzaga on Dec. 2 for its lone loss of the season.

“Gonzaga’s a very good team, and our team learned an important lesson there and took it to heart,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.

“We didn’t like how we played at Gonzaga. We needed to play a lot harder. We needed to play smarter. We needed to show a lot more resilience.”

EWU drops to 1-9

CHENEY – Mike Daum rebounded the last shot of the game to complete his 27-point, 11-rebound double-double with the 1,000th rebound of his career and South Dakota State defeated Eastern Washington 74-64.

South Dakota State (10-4) scored the first nine points of the game and never trailed.

Eastern (1-9) hurt its comeback chances by missing eight of its last 10 shots.

Jacob Davison led the Eagles with 20 points and Jack Perry had 14.

Notes

• The nation’s top two men’s teams had an easy time, as No. 1 Kansas routed South Dakota 89-53 and second-ranked Duke raced past Princeton 101-50.

• In games involving Pac-12 men’s teams, Oregon beat Florida A&M 71-64; Stanford beat San Jose State 78-73 and Santa Clara outscored USC 102-92.

• Former Connecticut men’s coach Kevin Ollie has filed litigation alleging UConn has illegally attempted to deter Ollie from filing a racial-discrimination complaint.

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court, former Sonics player Ollie claims he faced “disparate treatment” from that of his predecessor, Jim Calhoun, who kept his job despite being found to have committed comparable recruiting violations to the ones UConn cited when firing Ollie for cause last spring.