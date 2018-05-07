Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, a Puyallup High graduate, pleaded guilty to sexually molesting his 6-year-old niece when he was 15. But in interviews last weekend with The New York Times, he said, “Nothing ever happened.”

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Luke Heimlich, one of the best players in college baseball, and certainly its most controversial, strode to the mound, dusted away a patch of dirt with his cleats and lined up for his first pitch.

The home crowd of nearly 3,000, most in orange and black, the colors of Oregon State, chanted, “Luke! Luke! Luke!” The fans wanted a victory against Arizona State.

Perhaps more than that, they wanted a performance that would hark back to a different time — the time before anyone had heard Heimlich, 22, their hero, had pleaded guilty to a felony: sexually molesting his 6-year-old niece when he was 15.

Otherwise, this game at Goss Stadium seemed completely normal, as has been true all season. The Beavers are again among the elite. They have a good chance of making it back to the College World Series in June.

But, given his past, the question remained, why was Puyallup High School graduate Heimlich even on the mound?

In a series of interviews with The New York Times last weekend, Heimlich flatly denied committing the crime he had admitted to, saying he pleaded guilty to quickly dispense with the case and for the sake of family relations.

“Nothing ever happened,” he said, when asked for specifics about what might have occurred between him and his niece.

The girl’s mother, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, said her daughter’s account is the truth. “There is no way he didn’t do it,” she said in an interview in which she described her daughter’s descriptions of abuse as “very specific.”

Heimlich’s assertion of his innocence is not likely to stop the questions that surround Oregon State and its baseball program.

Should the fact he has fulfilled his court obligations be enough, or was the nature of the crime so egregious he should never be let back on the team?

And how does the victim’s enduring anguish figure into a quest for redemption and a new beginning?

The past goes public

In June, when The Oregonian first reported Heimlich’s guilty plea, it said he originally faced two charges stemming from incidents between 2009 and 2011. The victim is the daughter of one of Heimlich’s older brothers; she has not been identified by name.

According to court records, The Oregonian said, she told investigators she was in Heimlich’s bedroom at his home south of Seattle when he pulled her underwear down and “touched her on both the inside and outside.” The Oregonian quoted the documents as saying, “She told him to stop, but he wouldn’t.”

As part of a plea deal, reached when Heimlich was 16, one of the charges was dropped and he was placed on two years’ probation, took court-ordered classes and had to register for five years as a Level 1 sex offender, a designation Washington uses for someone considered of low risk to the community and unlikely to become a repeat offender.

Heimlich also had to write a letter apologizing to his niece.

Heimlich’s case might never have been made public if not for the fact years later, while pitching for Oregon State, he failed to update his whereabouts for a state registry of sex offenders, which led to a police citation, which in turn tipped reporters to his case.

Heimlich’s court records were sealed in August, two months after the first news stories broke. That month, five years after the date of his plea, he said, the records were expunged. He no longer has to register as a sex offender.

The news of the case roiled the Oregon State campus and made national headlines. Heimlich left the baseball team, saying he did not want to be a distraction. Other than a brief statement in which he said he had taken responsibility for his conduct as a teenager, he declined to comment.

On Saturday, in the interviews with The New York Times, Heimlich spoke about what he called his “unique situation.” Asked about the critics who have demanded Oregon State refuse to let him rejoin the team, he was succinct:

“I don’t have anything to tell them,” he said. “They can have their opinions of me. Ultimately the people around me know who I am. That is what matters. Everybody else can say what they want.”

The case, Heimlich said, is “a delicate family situation,” though he declined to go into the details.

Did he abuse his niece?

Heimlich insisted he did not.

“I always denied anything ever happened,” he said. “Even after I pled guilty, which was a decision me and my parents thought was the best option to move forward as a family. And after that, even when I was going through counseling and treatment, I maintained my innocence the whole time.”

There was no interaction with his niece he could imagine would have been misinterpreted, he said.

Heimlich had written an apology to the victim, but says he did so because “there were certain requirements when going through counseling that had to be done to finish.”

He suggested the idea his niece would face aggressive questioning in a trial factored into his decision to plead guilty.

“Trials aren’t fun things and, as I said before, it is a delicate situation within a family,” he said. “We didn’t want to do anything to complicate things.”

Pleading out held the promise that, “five years from the date, everything would go back to normal.”

Heimlich said he is ready to play in the major leagues.

He said he has talked to several big-league general managers, even to owners, and that he has been contacted by most teams.

The girl’s mother, divorced from Heimlich’s brother since around the time the allegations surfaced, is adamant in her belief the pitcher’s dream never be fulfilled. “My opinion is that he should not be able to play,” she said, not in college nor the pros.

Coach backs his player

The silence around Heimlich among Oregon State officials has not cracked.

Last year, after Heimlich’s guilty plea had been made public, Oregon State coach, Pat Casey, a two-time national-title winner, denied knowing about Heimlich’s past while he was recruiting him to come to Corvallis.

This season, Casey has said little more than that he supports his star. “He’s a fine young man,” Casey told reporters last summer, “and for every second that he has been on this campus, on and off the field, he has been a first-class individual — someone his family should be proud of, our community should be proud of and his team is proud of.”

Citing confidentiality laws, university officials have declined to say what they knew about Heimlich’s background. Casey and Steve Clark, a university spokesman, would not grant interviews with The New York Times, nor would the Oregon State president, Ed Ray.

Ray had issued a statement after the university reviewed the case, saying in part it would “welcome all educationally qualified students, including those rehabilitated from past crimes.”

In his interviews with The New York Times, Heimlich said he had not talked about his case with Casey before his plea went public.

“It is my job to report to the local law enforcement,” he said. “If that didn’t get conveyed to the university then I would not know, I was not a part of that.”

When the initial report about him was published, the immediate question was whether Heimlich would stay on the team, which was advancing in the NCAA tournament.

Ray supported Heimlich’s voluntary withdrawal from the team last season. He also left the door open for a return.

Heimlich would have turned professional if he could have. More than 1,200 players were chosen in last summer’s major-league draft, but Heimlich, who was eligible for selection, was not one of them.

So, with the goal still to make the majors, Heimlich returned to the Oregon State team this year as a senior. He is 11-1, with a 3.01 earned-run average.