About 500 people — in six- to eight-person teams — competed in the sixth annual All-Japan Pillow Fighting Tournament Feb. 24-25 in Ito.

Bet there’s a lot of sleepers, maybe even a dream team, in this tournament bracket.

It’s just like dodgeball, except they throw pillows.

Heard in passing

The Seahawks’ original Legion of Boom secondary — Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Brandon Browner — got back together again when Sherman got married in the Dominican Republic.

To no one’s surprise, the bridal bouquet toss was intercepted.

Zero Balance Dept.

Accountant-by-day and emergency goaltender-by-night Scott Foster, 36, got forced into duty for the game’s final 14 minutes Thursday night — and stopped all seven shots he faced in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-2 win over Winnipeg.

So, you’ve got to give the guy a lot of credit — or is it debit?

Prime suspect

The exhibition-season finale at Dodger Stadium had to be called in the fifth inning after an underground pipe burst and raw sewage flooded just beyond the third-base dugout.

Already questioned and released: Crash Davis.

Batter … urp!

Fans at Major League Baseball games will consume an estimated 19 million hot dogs and 4.6 million sausages this season, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Alas, estimates of ballpark Tums consumption weren’t available at press time.

That’s not cricket

Three Australian cricket stars got caught in a scandal to scuff up the ball with sandpaper and got sent home from a test match in South Africa.

Cricket Australia suspended the trio for 9-12 months and ordered them to have no further contact with Gaylord Perry.

Iditarod 500

NASCAR postponed last weekend’s Cup and Truck Series races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway until Monday because of snow.

Thus saving pit crews the ultimate dilemma: snow tires, studded tires or chains?

Party Animal Dept.

Among this year’s Kentucky Derby hopefuls: an England-based Thoroughbred named Gronkowski.

No problem spotting him: He’s the only horse who spikes his jockey.

A draft-day steal?

LiAngelo Ball, with an international shoplifting incident and a grandstanding father on his résumé, has declared for this year’s NBA draft.

Sounds like now might be an opportune time to invest in 10-foot poles.

Quote marks

• Randy Turner of the Winnipeg Free Press, via Twitter, on Colorado 19-year-old Patrik Laine’s 15-game scoring streak, most ever by an NHL teen: “As a teenager, I held the high-point total for the KISS pinball machine in the Boissevain pool hall for three weeks. So I can totally relate.”

• CBS’s Charles Barkley, on why he doesn’t want to get into a war of words with Loyola’s Sister Jean: “It was pretty much 80-20 on me going to the Pearly Gates or the other way … I don’t want to give that other 20 percent away.”

One and not done

All four No. 1 seeds in this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament — UConn, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State — reached the Final Four.

In other words, all the suspense of a Russian election.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Report: Sister Jean negotiating deal with Golden State Warriors.”

• At ESPN.com: “Unsafe at home: Royals C hurts MCL on stairs.”

• At Fark.com: “Tony Bennett adds AP Coach of the Year to go with his multiple Grammy and Emmy awards.”

Dig this

Former Cincinnati volleyball player Shalom Ifeanyiis is suing the school, claiming she was kicked off the team because of Instagram photos that Bearcats coach Molly Alvey deemed “too sexy.”

Ifeanyiis, 19, is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees. In other words, a stuff block.

Tweet of the Week

From @ObviousCubsFan, after Ian Happ hit the first pitch of 2018 for a home run: “Cubs are on pace to score 23,547,635 runs this season.”

Just wondering

Twenty years from now, will all those ubiquitous dancing hula girls you see on car dashboards be Sister Jean bobbleheads?

Put a face on that head

MLB has nixed new technology that allowed vendors at Yankee Stadium to put the faces of Aaron Judge and other players onto the foam of their beer this season.

So why couldn’t they have thought of that when Sam Adams was playing for the Seahawks?

Quote marks

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on all the hubbub over Dwight Howard producing the first 30-point, 30-rebound game in 36 years: “By the way, Wilt Chamberlain accomplished the feat a mere 124 times.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after a study concluded that 76 percent of sports sponsorships promote junk food. “The other 24 percent are for beer to wash it all down with.”

• Jerry Kill, 56, to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, on serving as a Southern Illinois football adviser after health issues cost him full-time coaching jobs: “Just trying to keep my feet in the grass and out of the ground.”

• Comedy writer Brad Dickson, via Twitter, on NCAA basketball’s scandal-tainted season: “If we find out that Sister Jean accepted money from a booster to steer her away from rooting for DePaul I’ll become even more jaded.”

• Spokane columnist John Blanchette, on Washington State’s Robert Franks exploring his NBA options: “Question is, can the Cougs finish 11th next year without him?”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on ex-MLB slugger Albert Belle getting charged with two counts of DUI and indecent exposure after drunkenly urinating by his car in front of children: “This move was so stupid Belle may have accidentally become an honorary Kardashian.”

• Mary Belle Hicks, Jalen Rose’s 100-year-old grandmother, via Instagram, throwing a broadside at Loyola’s 98-year-old lucky charm: “Sister Jean, it’s been a good ride. But it’s over Saturday. Go Blue! 100!”

• Blogger TC Chong, on why Gisele Bündchen said she’s not pressuring QB-hubby Tom Brady to retire: “Rumors that Johnny Manziel might be his replacement.”