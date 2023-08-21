Brett Taylor was not going to let Tennessee score.

During Monday’s 6-2 quarterfinal victory over Tennessee at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., the early pressure was on Northeast Seattle.

Tennessee had tallied two first-inning hits on two swings against starting pitcher Trey Kirchoff. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with no outs, and it looked as if Northeast Seattle, representing Washington and the Northwest Region champion, would face an early deficit.

But Taylor, playing third base, had other plans.

After a strikeout by Kirchoff, Taylor fielded a hard-hit ground ball and threw to home for a force-out.

Then a slow dribbler was hit down the third-base line. Taylor charged and threw on the run to first baseman Matthew Fischer, and Northeast Seattle escaped.

Northeast Seattle moves on to the semifinals and will play the winner of Monday’s game between Texas and California at noon Wednesday. The game will be televised by ESPN. The winner of Wednesday’s game will advance to the U.S. championship game on Saturday.

The second jam for Northeast Seattle came an inning later, with Tennessee runners on second and third with no outs. Taylor fielded a ground ball to his left and snapped a throw home to catcher Nathan Ehrlichman, who tagged out the runner and kept Tennessee scoreless.

Advertising

Northeast Seattle opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Larson Eng and Ehrlichman singled, and Fischer was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Tennessee walked in a run, hit a batter and committed an error, allowing Northeast Seattle to take a 3-0 lead.

The lead grew to 5-0, as Sam Santos’ single to center field scored Brooks Shewey and a wild pitch allowed Calvin Shumway to score.

Kirchoff allowed his first runs of the tournament in the third. After a leadoff double, Tennessee scored twice on fielder’s choice plays. The Tennessee surge was halted by a 6-3-5 double play, and Northeast Seattle led 5-2.

Shewey’s single in the fifth along with an errant Tennessee throw brought home Rylan Jackson and gave Northeast Seattle a 6-2 lead.

Eng relieved Kirchoff in the fourth inning. Kirchoff didn’t have his best outing — he allowed six hits, two earned runs and struck out three — but held Tennessee to minimal offensive production.

“I credit Trey, because when I came in he didn’t necessarily have his best stuff on the mound today, but he went up there, he battled, and he put up a good start,” Eng said during a postgame interview on ESPN.

Advertising

Manager Christian Shewey made sure Eng’s pitch count didn’t exceed 35, making him available for Wednesday’s game. Kirchoff, who threw 50 pitches, is not available to pitch until Thursday.

Eng praised manager Shewey and the coaching staff for their detailed plan.

“I knew that coming in, our whole team had practiced really hard for this game,” Eng said. “I credit most of that to our coaches, because they’re really good at like scouting out these different teams. They’ll stay up watching full games of players and teams we’re going to play against. I really credit them for giving me a very good scouting report at the plate, but also pitching-wise.”

Northeast Seattle has outscored opponents by 94 runs since the beginning of the Northwest Regional.

Eng credited much of their success to the competitive teams they played earlier in Washington.

“All the runs we’ve been scoring have been because we were tested so early on,” Eng said. “We had to make a lot of adjustments earlier in the season. … Going into practice with a plan really helped us to get better at hitting harder pitching.”

Jackson helped secure Monday’s victory by robbing Tennessee of a home run, making a catch at the wall in left field. That led to an uproar by Northeast Seattle fans at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.