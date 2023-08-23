Throughout Wednesday’s nine-inning Little League World Series thriller, Northeast Seattle fans at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., had faces in their hands, seemingly unwilling to witness the tense moments each inning.

Contrary to that, Northeast Seattle players and coaches were eagerly on the dugout fence during every second of their semifinal game against Texas. Every pitch and at-bat mattered, with the winner advancing to the U.S. Championship Game.

Northeast Seattle, representing Washington and the Northwest Region champion, got a dominant performance from starting pitcher Larson Eng and made some key defensive plays to keep it close but lost 1-0. Texas scored the game’s lone run on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Texas could end up facing Northeast Seattle again in Saturday’s U.S. Championship Game.

Northeast Seattle fell into the loser’s bracket, where it faces California at 4 p.m. PT Thursday. The winner of Thursday’s game, which be televised by ESPN, advances to the U.S. Championship Game.

Northeast Seattle’s top pitcher, Trey Kirchoff, is available Thursday after throwing 50 pitches in Monday’s game. Brooks Shewey also will be available after throwing 21 pitches Wednesday in relief.

On Wednesday, Northeast Seattle could not solve Texas starting pitcher Easton Benge. He pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine, and his fastball overpowered Northeast Seattle hitters.

Northeast Seattle’s Eng nearly matched Benge. Eng pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing six hits and striking out nine, and his sweeping breaking balls caused Texas hitters to chase pitches outside the strike zone.

Eng also reached base in all three of his plate appearances, recording a hit and two walks.

Northeast Seattle had a chance to open the scoring in the fifth when runners were on first and second with one out. Brett Taylor ripped a single to center field, but Eng was tagged out at the plate after a strong throw by Easton Ondruch.

With a runner on first in the sixth, a Texas hitter laid down a bunt. Eng’s throw to first base was wild, but right fielder Nolan Chang backed up the play and threw out the runner trying to advance to third.

Matthew Fischer relieved Eng in the sixth with the bases loaded and one out. Fischer recorded a strikeout, and center fielder Kirchoff made an acrobatic jumping catch for the third out, keeping the game scoreless.

For the first time in the tournament, Northeast Seattle was forced to go deep in its bullpen, using three relievers after Eng.

Shewey relieved Fischer in the seventh with the bases loaded and no outs. Shewey struck out three consecutive batters and jumped off the mound running into the arms of his father and the team’s coach, Christian Shewey.

Northeast Seattle had another prime scoring opportunity in the eighth, thanks in part to Little League’s extra-inning base runner rule. After starting the inning on second base, Kirchoff stole third with one out. Ondruch then struck out three consecutive Northeast Seattle hitters to end the threat.