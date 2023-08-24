Northeast Seattle coach Christian Shewey said he’s gotten more emotional this week at Williamsport, Pa., than he can recently recall.

Moments such as walking into Howard J. Lamade Stadium for the first time with his team, witnessing his son Brooks Shewey strike out three batters in Wednesday’s semifinal game and watching Northeast Seattle’s final moments in the Little League World Series.

A 2-1 loss Thursday in the consolation bracket of the U.S. Championship to El Segundo, Calif., saw hefty amounts of emotion from Northeast Seattle, players, coaches and fans following their elimination.

Northeast Seattle’s ace Trey Kirchoff started on the mound for their fourth game. And like his performance in Monday’s game, it wasn’t his best, but Kirchoff kept Washington within striking distance.

Kirchoff allowed eight hits and recorded four strikeouts but only gave up two runs in five innings. Kirhcoff’s ability to get out of jams in this tournament has helped Northeast Seattle’s run.

Northeast Seattle (2-2) saw a bases-loaded jam for consecutive games in the first inning. California only managed a run from an infield dribbler by their starting pitcher Declan McRoberts.

Advertising

The following inning, it looked as if Northeast Seattle would find some momentum with singles from Larson Eng and Nathan Ehrlichman. McRoberts halted Northeast Seattle’s progress with a strikeout, fly ball and ground out to finish the inning.

McRoberts gave up one run on six hits and recorded five strikeouts on 62 pitches.

Northeast Seattle, representing Washington and the Northwest Region, only had two extra-base hits all tournament, both delivered from leadoff hitter Nolan Chang. After seven consecutive batters retired, Chang delivered a double past the center fielder in the top of the fourth. Kirchoff followed with a rocket single to center, scoring Chang and Northeast Seattle’s only run of the game.

In the top of the fifth, after Matthew Fischer walked and Brett Taylor singled, McRoberts was relieved by shortstop Brody Brooks. In two innings, Brooks did not give up a hit.

Despite Brooks’ dominance, Northeast Seattle still had some hope in the final inning. A bases-loaded situation was initiated by Sam Santos getting hit by a pitch, Chang drawing a walk and Owen Luke reaching first base on a dropped third strike. With two outs, Eng stepped into the batter’s box representing the final chance for Northeast Seattle.

On the first pitch, Eng drilled a shot to California’s shortstop. After bobbling the ball, McRoberts hurried the throw to second baseman Colby Lee for the final out.

California faces Texas for the U.S. Championship on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.