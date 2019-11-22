SPOKANE – Katie Campbell scored 13 points, Kayleigh Truong added 12 points, and the No. 23 Gonzaga women overwhelmed Eastern Washington 84-44 on Friday night.

The Zags (3-1) never trailed, opening the game on a 13-2 run and leading by double digits for the final 34 minutes before a capacity crowd of 6,000 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Melody Kempton scored 11 points for Gonzaga, which shot 52% while holding the Eagles (0-4) to 32% shooting. The Zags made 7 of 16 shots from three-point range and outrebounded Eastern Washington 40-30.

Yet Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said, “It never feels easy against Eastern. They make you work for everything.”

Grace Kirscher led the Eagles with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

“We hit another excellent basketball team in Gonzaga tonight,” Eastern coach Wendy Schuller said. “They’re ranked for a reason. I don’t think they’re ranked high enough, personally. They’re a really good basketball team. They have a lot of weapons, they play hard and they play together. They deserve a lot of credit tonight. Honestly, I saw some better things from our team.

“It was far from perfect, but I thought that we played hard and that our effort and offensive execution was better.”

Eastern Washington had 20 turnovers leading to 21 points while Gonzaga’s 10 turnovers led to a mere three points for the Eagles.

No. 11 Oregon men defeat Houston

EUGENE, Ore. – Anthony Mathis had another big shooting night to help No. 11 Oregon stay undefeated.

Mathis shot 5 for 9 on three-pointers to finish with 18 points and the Ducks beat Houston 78-66.

“Got a lot of good looks,” Mathis said. “Once again, my teammates were doing a great job of finding me when I am open.”

Mathis, a graduate transfer from New Mexico who entered making 68.2% from beyond the arc, helped the Ducks shoot 10 for 20 on threes and 54% overall.

“We knew Anthony was a pretty good shooter and the guys are looking for him,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

Payton Pritchard added 16 points and five assists for the Ducks (5-0).

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, a former Washington State coach, had a lot of praise for Pritchard.

“The strength of Oregon’s team is their senior point guard,” Sampson said. “He’s in complete control of every facet of their game … he is a tremendous, tremendous college point guard.”

Caleb Milles led the Cougars (2-2) with 21 points.

NoteS

• Josh Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and was one of four Temple players in double figures as the Owls beat host USC 70-61, handing the Trojans their first loss of the season.

USC (5-1) scored the first eight points of the second half for a 38-31 lead, but Temple (4-0) responded with a 26-8 run.

Onyeka Okongwu led USC with 17 points.

• Mike Krzyzewski set the record for victories coaching a No. 1 team in the AP poll as top-ranked Duke got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. to beat Georgetown 81-73 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Blue Devils (6-0) beat California and the Hoyas on consecutive nights to win the 2K Empire Classic. “Coach K” is 218-34 when the Blue Devils are ranked No. 1. Hall of Famer John Wooden went 217-11 while UCLA was ranked No. 1.