SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chandler Smith had a double-double to help 21st-ranked Gonzaga edge Missouri State 70-67 on Sunday.

Smith, who is from Brewster, had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Zykera Rice, a graduate of Clover Park High School in Lakewood, added 13 points and eight boards for the Zags (10-1), who have won six straight and are off to the best start in program history.

Missouri State (1-7) lost its fifth in a row.

Rice, who had the only Gonzaga field goal in the last 5:47, made all four of her free throws in the last four minutes.

Teammate Jenn Wirth scored eight of her career-high 14 points in the fourth quarter and helped Gonzaga’s reserves to outscore Missouri State’s subs 28-13.

“Overall, they executed what we wanted to and we made most of our free throws,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said of her players. “I think it really came down to staying calm. We didn’t turn it over at that stage, we accepted coaching, we worked together as a team and communicated.”

Gonzaga relied mostly on its inside play, taking a mere nine three-point shots and making four. The Zags had a 41-31 rebounding advantage.

“I’m hopeful that this is going to help us,” Fortier said. “There’s bound to be more close games. This is just the second or third game that has come down to the wire, and there are more of those coming. I think we gained valuable experience … Missouri State is so physical, and it’s such a tough place to play.”

PAC-12 teams

• Sophia Elenga scored 12 points to help No. 17 Arizona State defeat Kansas State 65-51 in La Crosse, Wis.

The Sun Devils (8-2) have won six straight, with their losses by a combined eight points to No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Louisville.

• Kristine Anigwe collected 18 points and 16 rebounds and 13th-ranked California beat visiting UC Santa Barbara 69-45 to rise to 9-0.

• Mariya Moore scored 17 points as host USC improved to 9-0 by defeating Cal State Northridge 58-42.

• Kennedy Burke had 20 points to lead UCLA past visiting Oklahoma State 71-59.