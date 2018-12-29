Zykera Rice scored 15 points for the Zags, who trailed host Loyola Marymount 29-23 at halftime but outscored the Lions by 31 points in the second half for a 78-53 victory.

LOS ANGELES – Zykera Rice scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 20 Gonzaga dominated the second half to defeat Loyola Marymount 78-53 on Saturday in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The Zags (12-1) shot a mere 29 percent in the first half and trailed the Lions (7-6) by 29-23.

“We weren’t executing and we didn’t look like we were giving our best effort,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said of the first half.

Gonzaga was 12 of 19 from the field in the third quarter for a 29-10 scoring advantage and went 10 of 16 in the fourth for a 26-14 advantage. On the other end, Loyola Marymount, which shot 41 percent in the first half, went 2 of 11 in the third quarter and 7 of 26 in the second half, including 1 of 11 from three-point range.

Laura Stockton, Katie Campbell and Jenn Wirth each scored 10 points for the Zags, who have won eight straight.

Pivec is perfect

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, had a perfect day shooting to lead No. 11 Oregon State past Cal State Bakersfield 92-52.

Pivec scored a career-high 22 points on 9-for-9 accuracy from the field that included three three-pointers. She made her only free throw and also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Beavers (10-2).

Stanford cruises

STANFORD, Calif. – Maya Dodson scored a career-high 16 points and blocked three shots to lift No. 6 Stanford over Cal State Northridge 69-43.

Alanna Smith scored 14 points for the Cardinal (10-1), which won its fourth straight game since losing at Gonzaga.

Lacie Hull, who is from Central Valley High in Spokane Valley, added 10 points for Stanford.