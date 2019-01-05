Zykera Rice, a Clover Park High graduate, scored 21 points in 21 minutes as the Zags improved to 15-1.

SPOKANE – Zykera Rice scored 21 points, Jenn Wirth added 16 and No. 17 Gonzaga turned up the defensive pressure to win its 11th straight women’s basketball game, 88-65 over Pacific on Saturday.

Jill Townsend of Okanogan added 13 points for the Zags (15-1 overall, 4-0 West Coast Conference), who went 23 of 36 from the field in the middle two quarters and held the Tigers (9-4, 2-1) to 10 of 26.

Pacific made 4 of 5 three-pointers in the first quarter to open a 25-14 lead. But Gonzaga responded with 34 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third, in both cases doubling up the Tigers, for a 74-55 lead entering the fourth.

“I don’t know if we’ve given up a quarter, like we did in the first quarter, to a team yet this year. But I know we haven’t followed it up with a quarter like we did today,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “Our second and third quarters were great. We buckled in defensively.”

Rice, a graduate of Clover Park High School in Lakewood, made 10 of 16 shots and scored her 21 points in 21 minutes. Wirth made 6 of 7 shots.

Gonzaga forced 19 turnovers, turning those into 25 points, and had a 40-21 rebounding advantage. LeeAnne Wirth, Jenn’s twin, had eight rebounds. Rice and Jenn Wirth grabbed seven rebounds apiece.

The Zags had 24 assists — eight from Jessie Loera of Moses Lake — on 34 baskets.

The Tigers were ahead 35-26 with more than six minutes left in the second quarter when Gonzaga reeled off eight quick points. The Zags added a 9-0 burst and led 48-42 at the break before opening the second half with a 9-2 run.

Ameela Li led Pacific with 21 points.