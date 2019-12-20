SPOKANE – Jenn Wirth contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, Katie Campbell scored 11 points and No. 17 Gonzaga beat No. 20 Missouri State 64-52 in a women’s basketball game Friday night.

The Zags (11-1) used a 19-4 run capped by Jessie Loera’s layup with 32 seconds left in the third quarter to pull away to the largest lead of the game at 49-32. The Bears (9-2) answered with nine straight points to cut the deficit to eight but got no closer down the stretch.

“Some games we’re going to make a bunch of threes, some games we’re going to shoot a bunch of free throws, some games we’re going to force a bunch of turnovers,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “We can find a way to be successful, and that is something I think we should be confident about.”

Brice Calip had 15 points and Alexa Willard scored 11 for Missouri State.

Gonzaga shot 45% from the field, compared with Missouri State’s 34%. Each team made three baskets from three-point range, the Zags on seven attempts and the Bears on 10.

Gonzaga outscored Missouri State 22-12 in the third quarter.

WSU women win game in Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Washington State women’s team erupted for 23 fourth-quarter points in a 69-54 victory over Southern in the first game of the Miami Holiday Classic.

WSU (7-4) challenges tournament host Miami at 8 a.m. PT Saturday.

The Cougars led Southern (2-8) 46-45 entering the fourth quarter. They opened the final quarter with a 10-1 run.

Senior Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 21 points and teammate Chanelle Molina had 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, eight assists against two turnovers and two blocks.

“I thought we were lifeless in the first two quarters and we just didn’t play to the (scouting report),” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “There was no emotion or passion, so the challenge was to come back out in the second half and dedicate (which team) was going to control tempo. I’m really happy with how our team responded.”