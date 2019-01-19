Two days after a two-point loss at Brigham Young, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team shot 55.6 percent from the field in an 86-61 victory at San Diego. Chandler Smith scored 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

SAN DIEGO – The 13th-ranked Gonzaga women’s team rebounded from Thursday’s two-point loss at Brigham Young with a solid performance in an 86-61 victory at San Diego on Saturday.

Chandler Smith, who is from Brewster, led the Zags (17-2 overall, 6-1 West Coast Conference) with 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

Katie Campbell scored 17 points and Laura Stockton had 10 assists, both career highs, and Jenn Wirth posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga.

After the Toreros (8-11, 1-7) scored the first four points, the Zags reeled off 18 straight — seven by Smith — and San Diego missed six straight shots.

Gonzaga shot 55.6 percent from the field, compared with 44.6 percent for the Toreros.

“Today was a great effort by our team,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “I loved the way we passed the ball and found open teammates. Those rhythm shots are very high percentage, and you need a volume of them in order to win on the road.”

San Diego had a 14-5 run in the second quarter to cut Gonzaga’s lead to four points, but the Wirth twins, Jenn and LeeAnne, combined for seven points and Smith had a three-point play as the Zags closed the half with a 10-2 run for a 41-29 lead.

Note

