ATLANTA – Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Louisiana State Tigers turned in a first half for the ages, a breathtaking offensive display even as their coordinator grieved a horrific tragedy from his box high above the field.

This team from the bayou is truly something special.

With one more victory, it will be a national champion.

In his first game as a Heisman Trophy winner, Burrow threw for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a stunning 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday.

The Tigers (14-0) are headed to the title game against No. 3 Clemson clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners (12-2) with a 30-minute outburst that will long be remembered in Cajun country.

“We go into every game thinking nobody can stop us,” Burrow said.

Certainly, the Sooners couldn’t.

Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TD passes — which all came before the bands hit the field for the halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Justin Jefferson was on the receiving end for four of those scoring plays.

Advertising

As if that wasn’t enough, Burrow scored an eighth TD himself on a 3-yard run in the third quarter, thoroughly dominating his expected duel with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Yet, the postgame celebration was weighed down by heavy hearts.

LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger learned shortly before kickoff his daughter-in-law, broadcaster Carley McCord, was among five people killed in a plane crash in Louisiana.

Coach Ed Orgeron delivered the news to Ensminger, who was seen with tears running down his cheeks but stuck to the task at hand.

LSU needed a mere three plays to race 42 yards for its first score — a perfectly thrown ball over Jefferson’s shoulder for a 19-yard TD less than three minutes into the game.

Oklahoma briefly put up a fight. Hurts’ 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks that tied the score at 7.

After that, the rout was on.

It was 49-14 by halftime.

The Tigers’ potent spread offense made this one look much like the Harlem Globetrotters carving up the Washington Generals, only it was the Sooners playing the hapless victim.

Advertising

Jefferson then hauled in touchdowns of 35, 42 and 30 yards. The last one left him counting off four fingers for the crowd — all before the midway point of the second quarter.

Terrace Marshall Jr. contributed to the onslaught with TD catches of 8 and 2 yards.

Tight end Thaddeus Moss — son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss — made his daddy proud by getting free behind the secondary, hauling in a pass and shoving off a fast-closing defender to complete a 62-yard scoring play.

“One team, one heartbeat,” Orgeron said.

It was a miserable finale for Hurts, who closed out a nomadic college career that began with him leading Alabama to a pair of national-championship games before losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa. After graduating, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for a one-and-done season that produced some dazzling numbers but ended short of the ultimate goal.

Hurts ran for 43 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was held to 15 of 31 for 217 yards passing, giving up a brilliant, leaping interception to Kary Vincent Jr. that brought the LSU offense back on the field as the Tigers were blowing the game open.