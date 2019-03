Josh Perkins scored 19 points for the Zags, who won 69-55 at Saint Mary’s to wrap up a 16-0 West Coast Conference regular season. Gonzaga is 29-2 overall.

MORAGA, Calif. – Once Gonzaga picked up its energy on defense, the Zags started playing like the No. 1 team in the country.

Josh Perkins scored 19 points and Brandon Clarke sparked a big second-half run with strong play on both ends of the court to help top-ranked Gonzaga wrap up a perfect West Coast Conference regular season with a 69-55 victory over Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

“We got back to playing defense the way we’re capable of,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “We did our assignments a lot better than we did in the first half. Every time we screwed up a detail in our defense, Saint Mary’s made us pay. In the second half, we were a little tighter and played with good energy. The defense got us going and got us out running. That’s when we’re at our best.”

Clarke had six points during the game-changing 17-0 spurt in the second half that sent the Zags (29-2 overall, 16-0 WCC) to another lopsided victory, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games.

Clarke also had three blocks during that stretch and influenced several others as Gonzaga proved to be far too tough for its fiercest conference rival and sealed its fifth perfect conference record in the regular season.

“I feel like in the first half, we were lax and lazy,” Clarke said. “We picked it up in the second half. … Defense is the best offense. If I can get a block and we can go out and get an easy layup, it’s really good for the team.”

Jordan Ford scored 19 points to lead the Gaels (20-11, 11-5). They went nearly eight minutes without scoring in the second half.

Saint Mary’s cut the deficit to 47-44 with 12:07 to play. It fell behind by 20 points before scoring again with 4:21 left.

“They’re a very good team, very good,” Gaels coach Randy Bennett said. “One of the best teams that I’ve coached against, for sure. I can’t remember one better, unless it was Gonzaga two years ago.”