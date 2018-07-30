Natalia Farago pitched a one-hitter and Ella Claus had four hits and three RBI as Redmond West posted its first victory in the Junior League Softball World Series, beating Ponoka, Alberta, 18-0 Monday in Kirkland.

Redmond West now is 1-1 in the tournament. Santa Clara, Utah, and Poland, Ohio, each improved to 2-0, with Santa Clara beating Cranston, R.I., 5-0 and Poland topping Tampa, Fla., 11-1. In the other game, Bologna, Italy won 10-8 over Smithville, Texas.

NOTES

• Pat Moore, the Big East Conference pitcher of the year, has joined the Washington softball team for the 2019 season. Moore, out of Medford, Ore., was 12-6 for DePaul in 2018 with a 2.11 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 126 innings. Also joining the Huskies next season is outfielder Livy Schiele, who missed her 2018 freshman season with Auburn because of an injury. In high school, at The Bishop’s School in San Diego, Schiele batted .500 or better all four seasons. As a senior, she had 29 extra-base hits in 27 games.

• Two junior college transfers will be joining the Washington baseball team. At Butte College in Oroville, Calif., outfielder Connor Blair led all California junior college players with 21 home runs and 77 RBI and also hit .411 for the Roadrunners. Ricky Muzzy, out of South Whidbey High, hit .305 with four homers and 30 RBI as an infielder last season for Lower Columbia College in Longview.

• The Everett Silvertips acquired defenseman Sahvan Khaira from Swift Current in exchange for Ethan O’Rourke and a third-round selection in the 2020 WHL draft. Khaira had six goals and 20 assists for the WHL-winning Broncos.

• Jim McNelis, with a 1-under 71, was the medalist in the U.S. Senior Amateur sectional qualifying at Tacoma Country and Golf Club. Also qualifying for the national event was Brad Douglas (73) of Redmond, Keith Norris (74) of Redmond and Jerry Close (75) of Moses Lake.

• Bryan Blair, who spent the past four years at Rice as a senior associate athletic director, has been hired by Washington State to be the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Administration.