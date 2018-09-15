Stacey Briseno, who owned the Leland Racing unlimited hydroplane team, died Thursday in southern California, the team said on its Facebook page.

The Kirland-based team, which runs the Miss Rock powered by CARSTAR, is competing at the San Diego Bayfair, the season-ending race.

The team said that Briseno died “as a result of an pedestrian-vehicle accident in Southern California.”

The team said it was competing this weekend as it was what Briseno would have wanted them to do.

Briseno took over the team after Fred Leland died of lung cancer in 2012.

More hydros

• Tom Thompson in the Edmonds-based U-11 Reliable Diamond Tool presents J & D’s won Heat 1A in San Diego. Jimmy Shane in the Miss Homstreet won the Heat 1B.

Volleyball

• Maja Stojanovic had 12 kills, but Seattle U (7-5) lost its final match at its Redhawk Invitaional, falling to Montana State 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23.

• Jaeden Hooker had 11 kills as Seattle Pacific won its third straight match, beating visiting Concordia 25-14, 25-20, 25-23 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match. The Falcons (5-6, 3-1 GNAC) had won nine consecutive sets.

• Washington State (9-1) lost its first match of the season, falling to East Tennessee State 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 at the Western Kentucky Tournament in Bowling Green, Ky.

Men’s soccer

• Alden Massey scored a hat trick as Seattle Pacific (3-3) beat visiting Hawaii Hilo 5-0.