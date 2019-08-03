KENT — Mike Salinas took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday at the NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Salinas’ run of 3.694 seconds at 327.66 mph from Friday held up at Pacific Raceways for his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and fifth overall. He has two event victories this season.

“Tomorrow is a different day, and you just have to go one round at a time and don’t get too far ahead of yourself or you get in trouble,” Salinas said. “The rest of the guys know we have our stuff together. Our team has their stuff together, and the driver just has to do his job and have fun with it.”

Bob Tasca III topped the Funny Car field, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. was the fastest in Pro Stock, also with Friday runs. Tasca had a career-best run of 3.871 at 330.63 in a Ford Mustang, and Coughlin ran a 6.539 at 210.57 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Tampa Bay wins Junior Softball title

Cassidy Lund hit a walkoff, run-scoring double in the bottom of seventh inning as Southeast champion Tampa Bay defeated Southwest champion Columbus, Texas, 7-6 to win the Junior League Softball World Series championship in Kirkland.

In the second inning, Southwest got its offense started when Mayson Post hit a solo homer.

After Southwest scored three runs in the top of the fourth, Southeast answered with three of its own.

Southwest scored when Brooke Lleverino singled in a run, Madyson Carter doubled home another run and Karlee Mathis singled in a run. Southeast then answered when an error scored one run and Jocelyn Campo singled home two runs.

Lindsey Chadwick led the Southeast to victory in the pitcher’s circle. She went 31/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out three and walking one.

Post took the loss for Southwest. She allowed six hits and seven runs, striking out two.

Chadwick led Southeast with three hits in four at bats. Southwest tallied 12 hits.