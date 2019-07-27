KENNEWICK — Maple Valley’s Jimmy Shane, driver of the U-6 “Miss HomeStreet,” won two preliminary heats Saturday at the HAPO Columbia Cup unlimited hydroplane races on the Columbia River on Saturday.

Andrew Tate, from Walled Lake, Mich., the defending champion of the Columbia Cup as well as the defending national champion, also won two preliminary heats in his U-1 “Delta/RealTrac.”

Shane’s two heat victories did not come without some challenges. In Heat 1A, the boat lost a water line supplying lubrication to the shaft and other running hardware. It filled the boat with some water, adding weight to the boat. The loss of lubrication caused some bushings to fail and bent the propeller shaft.

“The crew we have is just amazing,” Shane said. “It usually takes about two hours to make the repairs but they made them in just 30 minutes. In Heat 2A, the race boat was preforming just like it was before the damage.”

Tate had to fend off the U-3 “Griggs presents Miss Ace Hardware” and her driver, Jimmy King from Memphis, Mich., in the only piston-powered hydroplane in the 10-boat H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series field.

Tate said it was a bit bumpy, especially with five boats on the course.

Shane leads the weekend in points with 900. Tate has 890 points, followed by J. Michael Kelly with 680 points and King with 650.

ROWING

• Three Huskies from the Seattle area — coxswain Adam Gold (Seattle) and rowers Evan Olson (Bothell) and Elijah Maesner (Duvall) — were on the U.S. men’s coxed four boat that finished sixth in the World Rowing Under 23 Championships in Sarasota, Fla.