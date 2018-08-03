The 4-year-old colt would have likely been the favorite in the Grade III, $200,000 stakes, the most prestigious race in the Northwest.

Riser, who had dominated the older male division at Emerald Downs this season, will not race in next Sunday’s Longacres Mile.

Riser trainer Blaine Wright told Emerald Downs that his horse did not pull up well after leading from gate to wire in the Mt. Rainier Stakes last month, winning by 2 1/4 lengths over Barkley.

The absence of Riser should bolster the chances of two local 5-year-olds: Barkley, who has finished second behind Riser twice this year (although he was moved ahead of Riser once when that horse was disqualified) and Mach One Rules, who was last year’s Emerald Downs’ Horse of the Meeting and was second in last year’s Longacres Mile.

Barkley got a career-best 94 Beyer speed figure from his second-place performance in the Mt. Rainier Stakes and trainer Howard Belvoir is hopeful that his horse is peaking at the right time.

“He ran as a good of a race as he ever has last time,” said Belvoir, who won the 2008 Longacres Mile with Wasserman and the 2009 Longacres Mile with Assessment.

As usual, there will be some invaders from California in the race, including defending champion Gold Rush Dancer, and Curlin Rules, who is trained by respected Southern California conditioner John Sadler. Tyler Baze, born in Seattle and one of the top jockeys in Southern California for more than a decade, will ride Curlin Rules.

Posts will be drawn for the Longacres Mile on Wednesday.