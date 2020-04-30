This year’s Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.

Among the divisions that were canceled was Junior Softball (age 12-14), which has been held in Kirkland for more than 20 years.

The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before. Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022.

He added that travel restrictions would make it equally impossible to hold qualifying tournaments for international teams and to bring those teams safely to the United States.

Little League has not called off the 2020 regular season. Keener said there was reason for optimism that teams could play this spring and summer, depending on restrictions in states and localities.

Sele, Morrison head state HOF class

Led by former Seattle Mariners and Washington State pitcher Aaron Sele (Poulsbo) and Gonzaga basketball standout Adam Morrison (Spokane), six individuals have been voted into the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame for 2020.

The other members of the Class of 2020 are former UW pole vaulter Brad Walker (Spokane Valley), former holder of the U.S. pole vault record; Dick Cartmell (Richland), an NCAA Division I basketball referee for over 35 years with five Final Fours to his credit; Don Zech, coach of the 1963 state championship Bishop Blanchet boys basketball team and the 1976 Puget Sound Loggers, the NCAA Division II champions, and Joe Kearney (Shelton), UW athletic director from 1969-76.

A date for the induction ceremony is still to be announced.

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds announced that right wing Brayden Dube has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the team. Dube, from Roblin, Manitoba, was selected by the T-birds in the second round, 29th overall, in the 2020 Bantam Draft.