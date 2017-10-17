Lipoma Firs Golf Course in Puyallup is closing for good at the end of play Nov. 5, according to assistant manager Frank Desimone. The property will become a housing development. Lipoma Firs opened in 1989.

Another month, another golf course closing

Lipoma Firs Golf Course in Puyallup is closing for good at the end of play Nov. 5, according to assistant manager Frank Desimone. The property will become a housing development.

Lipoma Firs was 27 holes, then closed nine holes last year. Lipoma Firs opened in 1989, and the final nine holes opened in 1994.

Wayne Golf Course in Bothell closed Oct. 1 and will become a regional park.

The Riverbend par-3 course in Kent will close for good at some point in the first three months of 2018. The land has been purchased for a development with high-end apartments.

Kent spokeswoman Michelle Wilmot said some of the money from the sale will go into improving the regulation 18-hole Riverbend course. She also said a new set of tees at par-3 distances will be installed on holes on the regulation course to accommodate golfers who prefer to play par-3 golf.

Notes

• Two former next-door neighbors when they were growing up in University Place outside Tacoma have won their way onto the PGA Tour.

Andrew Yun lived next to Andrew Putnam until Yun’s family moved to Arizona during his sophomore year at Bellarmine Prep. Yun went on to star at Stanford. Putnam, 28, and Yun, 26, finished in the top 25 on the Web.com Tour this season to advance to the PGA Tour.

Andrew’s brother, Michael, 34, who has had to deal with injuries, has standing on the Web.com Tour for next year. Brothers Michael and Andrew were on the PGA Tour together in 2014-15.

Michael noted the old neighborhood had the perfect golf name — “it was called Augusta,” he said.

• Erynne Lee of Silverdale has won her way onto the LPGA Tour for 2018. With her father, Brian, as her caddie, she won two events on the Symetra Tour — the developmental tour for the LPGA — and finished fifth in the Volvik Race to the Card. Lee is a graduate of Central Kitsap High School and played her college golf at UCLA.

Lee won multiple state and Northwest tournaments in high school and college. She also was the 4A state champion in 2011, the one year she played prep golf.

• David Feherty, comedian, TV host and golf color commentator, will perform at the Pantages Theatre in Tacoma on Nov. 15.

• The nines at Legion Memorial Golf Course in Everett will be reversed permanently in the spring when some major work on the course begins.

• Dan Wartelle, former vice president of communications for Special Olympics Washington, has been named the new executive director of The First Tee of Greater Seattle. The organization introduces golf and its values, such as honesty and good manners, to youngsters. Wartelle succeeds Heidi Wills, who stepped down after 12 years as executive director.

• Author Tony Dear of Bellingham is the 2017 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award given by the Northwest Golf Media Association. Dear has written five golf books and numerous golf articles for publications in the U.S. and Europe. He is a native of England and played golf for the University of Liverpool. Dear is coach of the boys’ golf team at Bellingham High School.