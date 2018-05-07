LeBron James had 29 points and 11 assists as host Cleveland completed a sweep of Toronto with a 128-93 romp in Game 4. The Cavaliers have won 10 straight playoff games against Toronto. Cleveland will play Boston or Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference final series.

CLEVELAND – Order has been restored for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Four games with Toronto straightened them out.

LeBron James was mainly responsible for sending the Raptors into summer vacation for the third straight season as the Cavaliers completed a series sweep over the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded team with a 128-93 romp in Game 4 on Monday night.

Cleveland advanced to the conference finals for the fourth straight year and will face the winner of a Boston-Philadelphia series that the Celtics lead 3-1.

James finished with 29 points and 11 assists and spent some of the final 7:38 dancing near the bench during Cleveland’s 10th straight playoff victory over Toronto, which changed its system, its roster and its approach but still can’t beat the game’s best player.

Pushed to the max for seven games by Indiana in the first round, the Cavaliers took care of Toronto quickly.

“It was a great series for us,” James said. “We had a lot of challenges to start the series, knowing the domination they had in the regular season. We had a great game plan and we just tried to execute it.”

Kevin Love scored 23 points for Cleveland.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 points and Kyle Lowry had 10 assists to lead the exasperated Raptors. Toronto’s frustration hit its peak late in the third quarter when All-Star DeMar DeRozan was ejected for a flagrant foul.

After James dropped a fadeaway baseline jumper to give Cleveland a 27-point lead, the 33-year-old stared at Toronto’s bench as he ran back on defense.

The Raptors must see him in their dreams.

It’s back to the drawing board for Toronto. The Raptors had the league’s second-best record, a deeper bench and, in guards Lowry and DeRozan, seemingly enough firepower to offset James.

But after blowing a big lead and giving away Game 1 on their home floor, the Raptors never recovered and now face an offseason full of questions and second-guessing.

“We had a heck of a season,” said Raptors coach Dwane Casey, a former Sonics assistant coach. “But there’s a different level and you saw it tonight. Everybody called Cleveland out. But as long as they have him (James) they have a chance.”

There is speculation the outcome might not be good for Casey’s job security.

James arrived at Quicken Loans Arena three hours before tipoff wearing a baseball cap that said: “Don’t Trip.” If the message was directed at teammates, they got it.

The Cavs didn’t stumble and had one of their best all-around games of these playoffs after so many tight ones. They won Games 1 and 3 over Toronto by a combined three points, needing a buzzer-beater to outlast the Raptors on Saturday night.

There was no need for such heroics and for a change, James, who came in averaging 41.7 minutes per game in the postseason, had plenty of help.

The contributions from Cleveland’s supporting cast came two days after NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the team in a skit entitled “The Other Cavaliers,” which didn’t air but went viral on social media.

“From Game 1, they were wonderful,” James said of teammates. “I was horrible in Game 1 and they picked it up for me. So I tried to follow their lead going into Game 2 and all the way through Game 4.”

76ers extend series

PHILADELPHIA – T.J. McConnell turned a surprise start into the save of the season and Dario Saric scored 25 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off elimination in a103-92 victory over Boston in Game 4.

The Sixers face daunting odds, as they trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven East semifinals. No NBA team has won a series after losing the first three games.

McConnell had a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his second start of the season and meshed well in the backcourt with rookie Ben Simmons. The crowd chanted “TJ! TJ!” each time he touched the ball in the fourth and proved why he has been so valuable even as bigger stars have sliced his playing time.

McConnell was just what Philadelphia coach Brett Brown needed in a must-win game.

“If I saw a lane, I took it. If I had an open shot, I would try and take it,” McConnell said.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 20 points and Marcus Morris had 17.

Boston players sounded eager to try and end the series Wednesday at home.

“Finish the game. Get it done,” Jaylen Brown said. “Advance and do what we were supposed to do.”

Note

• After four seasons of mostly mediocre results, the Detroit Pistons are moving on without Stan Van Gundy.

He won’t return as president of basketball operations and he isn’t staying on as Detroit’s coach, either.

Van Gundy, 58, held both those roles for four seasons, but the Pistons made the playoffs only once during his tenure, in 2016.

The Pistons went 39-43 this season and 152-176 overall in Van Gundy’s four seasons — and his personnel decisions have come under more criticism than his coaching.