Kirkland, the West’s representative at the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, defeated Europe-Africa (Prague, Czech Republic) 15-0 in four innings Friday.
Hailey Story drove in six runs and Christina Minor struck out six.
Kirkland is now 2-0 in pool play and next faces East (Tunkhannock, Pa.) on Saturday and then Canada (Victoria, B.C.) on Sunday.
WSU prevails in soccer
The Washington State women’s soccer team rallied for two late goals to beat host San Diego 2-1 in exhibition play.
Maddy Haro broke through for the equalizer and the Cougars’ first goal of the day in the 83rd minute. Just two minutes later Morgan Weaver cashed in a rebounded shot after Brianna Alger’s initial attempt was saved.
Summer Mason scored in the 28th minute for the Toreros.
