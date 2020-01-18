SPOKANE – Killian Tillie collected game-high totals of 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the top-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team beat Brigham Young 92-69 on Saturday night for its 12th consecutive victory.

The Zags (20-1 overall, 6-0 West Coast Conference) stretched their home winning streak to 34 games, longest in the nation. Gonzaga has won 33 straight regular-season WCC games, surpassing a record it shared with the Pepperdine teams of 1991 to 1993.

Corey Kispert scored 19 points for the Zags, and Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder had 14 apiece.

Gonzaga closed its sixth straight victory against BYU without leading scorer Filip Petrusev, who went down in the second half with what coach Mark Few said appeared to be an ankle sprain. It was unclear how long Petrusev might be out.

“It’s part of the game,” Few said. “We’ve got to keep playing.”

TJ Haws scored 17 points and Jake Toolson had 16 for BYU (14-6, 3-2).

The Cougars played without leading scorer and rebounder Yoeli Childs, who has missed four games with a finger injury. Childs averages 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams shot well.

BYU made 50.9% of its attempts (29 of 57) and the Zags shot 56.1% (32 of 57). Gonzaga had a 37-21 rebounding advantage and limited the Cougars to one offensive rebound.

Zags women win

SAN FRANCISCO — Katie Campbell scored 13 points and the 16th-ranked Gonzaga women beat San Francisco 69-46 for their 16th straight victory.

Jessie Loera added 11 points and Jenn Wirth and LeeAnne Wirth each scored 10 for the Zags (18-1, 7-0 WCC).

Gonzaga made 23 of 41 from the field (56%), including 10 of 19 from three-point range (53%).

“When we settled in offensively, we were working for team shots and we made a really high percentage,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “It was a grind around the basket. USF was very physical, but once we got those threes, it really started to open things up for us.”

The Dons (7-12, 0-7) have lost seven straight.