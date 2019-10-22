LOS ANGELES – Kawhi Leonard began a new chapter with the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 30 points to go with a strong bench effort in a 112-102 victory over LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday night in the teams’ season opener.

“It’s a great sign of leadership,” coach Doc Rivers said of Leonard. “He talks with his game.”

Lou Williams added 21 points and Montrezl Harrell had 17 off the bench when the Clippers opened their 50th season and 36th in Los Angeles as the once-unlikely but now favorites to win the franchise’s first league championship.

Leonard won his second NBA title last season in Toronto; his first was with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers showed off their new 1-2 punch of James and Anthony Davis. Davis scored 25 points and James had 18. Ex-Toronto Raptor Danny Green outscored them both with 28 points.

Leonard got it done without his personal recruit Paul George, sidelined indefinitely while rehabbing from a pair of offseason shoulder surgeries.

Wearing a tuxedo jacket, George received a mixed reaction when introduced in the playoff-like atmosphere at Staples Center.

The Clippers’ reserves outscored the Lakers’ bench, 60-19.

It came down to the fourth quarter, and the Clippers dominated.

Tied 85-all, they opened with a 19-7 run to go ahead 104-92.

How significant was the victory?

“It’s one of 82 (games),” Rivers said. “Next question.”

The Lakers raced to a 13-2 lead, their largest of the game. James scored over Leonard and he later heard “MVP! MVP!” chants while sinking his first free throws of the season.

VanVleet, Siakam lead Raptors

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors slipped on shiny new rings, unfurled a championship banner, then got their title defense started with a hard-fought victory.

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 34 points, Pascal Siakam fouled out with 34 points and 18 rebounds, and the defending champion Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 130-122 in overtime in the league’s season-opening game.

The Raptors lost Leonard and Green in free agency in the offseason.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points, including a pair of free throws that put Toronto in the lead for good as the Raptors won their seventh straight season opener.

Before the game, the Raptors received the biggest championship rings in NBA history.

“I have to start lifting more weights so I can carry it around,” VanVleet said of his ring.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points for New Orleans, which began the season without No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson, who has a knee injury and is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

Notes

• California prosecutors announced they won’t charge Raptors team president Masai Ujiri for allegedly shoving a sheriff’s deputy after the NBA championship-winning game in Oakland.

“I am extremely pleased with the decision,” said Ujiri, a former player for Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.

• Golden State coach Steve Kerr tried to clarify he wasn’t breaking any news recently when he said All-Star guard Klay Thompson, a former Washington State standout, is “unlikely” to play this season.

“He’s doing great with his rehab. It’s still possible he could play,” Kerr said after practice Tuesday.

Thompson had surgery July 2 after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June.

Kerr said his comment was “very matter of fact” since ACL rehab historically takes about 12 months.

“If you just do your research with the history of ACLs, he had surgery July 2nd,” Kerr said. “Get a calculator. Do the math.”