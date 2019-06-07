KINGSTON — Juli Inkster shot a course-record 8-under par 65 Friday to take an overnight two-stroke lead in the Clearwater Suquamish Legends Cup at White Horse Golf Club.

Inkster has a two-stroke lead over Moira Dunn-Bohls of Tulsa and a three-stroke lead over defending champion Trish Johnson and Michele Redman, who both shot 68s.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament is a stop on the Legends Tour, which is the senior branch of the LPGA for golfers age 45 and older.

“I hit a lot of good wedge shots and gave myself a lot of chances,” Inkster said.

Inkster kept her driver in the bag on many holes, noting that “you definitely have to hit the fairway here — and then it becomes a second-shot course.”

Inkster, 58, of Los Altos, Calif., is no stranger to success in the Northwest as she won the LPGA Tour’s Safeco Classic at the Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent in her LPGA rookie year of 1983 and again in 1988.

Inkster has been captain of two victorious U.S. Solheim Cup (U.S. versus Europe) teams and will go for victory No. 3 as captain in September in Scotland.

Kirkland native JoAnne Carner, the oldest golfer in the field at age 80, shot 83 and is in 35th place in the 40-player field.

Tee times were moved up Friday because of the threat of stormy weather and golfers started on both No. 1 and No. 10.

Better weather is expected Saturday and the leadoff tee time for the final round is scheduled for 11 a.m. with Inkster going off with Dunn-Bohls of Tulsa at 1:51 p.m. The tournament is a Friday-Saturday affair this year because some participants are committed to attend the World Golf Hall of Fame induction dinner at Pebble Beach Sunday.

track and field

• Olivia Gruver and Izzi Batt-Doyle took third Thursday at the NCAA championships in Austin, Texas. Batt-Doyle took third in the 10,000 meters at 33:17.81. Gruver, who broke the NCAA record earlier this season, was third in the pole vault at 14-7¼. She was attempting to become the first woman to win three NCAA titles in the event.

Baseball

• Funeral services for longtime Renton High School baseball coach Lloyd Riddle, who died May 29 at age 86, will be June 21, at 3:30 p.m. at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Renton. Riddle taught and coached at Renton, also serving as an assistant coach in football and basketball, for 31 years before retiring in 1990. He also coached the Renton American Legion baseball team for 22 summers and was inducted into the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1990.