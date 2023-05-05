When Emerald Downs launches its 28th season Saturday, Alex Cruz begins what could be a historic campaign for the 29-year-old jockey.

Cruz bids to become the first jockey in state history to win four straight riding titles at the same racetrack. The list of riders to win three straight is a who’s who of Washington racing, including Hall of Famers Gary Baze (1973-75) and Gary Boulanger (1989-91) at Longacres and Rocco Bowen (2016-18) and Cruz (2020-22) at Emerald Downs.

“That’s my goal for this year, to win the title again,” said Cruz, who visited the winner’s circle 90 times in 52 days last year.

Cruz rides in six of seven races Saturday as opening day-festivities include simulcast wagering on the 149th Kentucky Derby from Louisville. First post is 1 p.m. with the Kentucky Derby carded between races four and five at 3:57 p.m. The 2023 season continues through Sept. 17 and features the $150,000 Longacres Mile on Aug. 13.

For Cruz, Saturday marks a return to action following a March 1 spill in which he sustained a broken collarbone and two broken ribs at Turf Paradise in Phoenix.

“I feel pretty good and have recovered pretty well,” Cruz said. “I’m just excited to get back in the saddle on opening day. ”

There is no racing Sunday, May 7; racing resumes Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, with the normal 2 p.m. weekend post time. Friday racing begins June 9 with a 7 p.m. post. Saturday post is 5 p.m. beginning July 1 continuing thru Sept. 16. There is also Monday racing at 2 p.m. on May 29 (Memorial Day) and 5 p.m. on July 3 (fireworks).

Softball

• No. 9 Washington (35-11, 14-8 Pac-12) opened a three-game series at No. 6 Stanford, falling 2-1. NiJaree Canady stayed perfect on the season at 13-0 for the Cardinal (39-10, 14-8).

• Seattle U (32-18, 13-10 WAC) won both games of its doubleheader with host California Baptist (27-25, 10-13). The scores were 5-2 and 7-3.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers (15-15) couldn’t rally from a first-inning deficit and lost a third straight to the host Salt Lake Bees (14-17) by a 7-3 final. Rainiers right-hander Nick Davila, making his Class AAA debut on loan from Class A Modesto, settled down and was superb after the rocky first. Through the first out of the sixth inning, Davila retired 12 consecutive batters.

College baseball

• Washington State (27-17, 8-13 Pac-12) opened with a 2-1 win over visiting UW (26-14, 11-10) in their three-game series.

• Seattle U (16-26, 12-10 WAC) defeated host New Mexico State 10-8 (11-30, 8-17). Michael Tsoukalas had a three-run home run for the Redhawks.

tennis

• A strong top-to-bottom effort in singles led the Husky women’s tennis team to its first NCAA tourney win since 2019, as Washington knocked off Arkansas in the first round in Norman, Okla. Melissa Sakar had the clinching point at No. 6 singles to secure the 4-2 victory over the SEC foe.