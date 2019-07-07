Jimmy Shane and the U-6 Miss HomeStreet capped a perfect weekend with the Gold Cup on Sunday in Madison, Ind.

Shane, who calls Maple Valley home, was the top qualifier Friday and swept his four preliminary heats Saturday and Sunday. He won the final to claim his fourth Gold Cup in front of the team’s owners.

The Miss HomeStreet, also known as the Miss Madison Racing team, is owned by the community of Madison.

The Gold Cup, the circuit’s premier race which is usually held in Detroit, was contested in Madison for the first time since 1980. It was the 116th running of the Gold Cup.

Andrew Tate, the defending national champion in the Enumclaw-based U-1 Delta/Real Trac, finished second but was assessed a penalty for an early start and officially finished fifth. Tate won the Gold Cup last year.

Tate, whose team didn’t compete last weekend in the season-opening race in Guntersville, Ala., had a strong Sunday despite the penalty, winning Heat Heat 3A and Heat 3B.

Shane and Tate won every heat run Sunday.

Bert Henderson in the U-7 Spirit of Detroit was the runner up followed by J. Michael Kelly and the Seattle-based U-12 Graham Trucking.

The circuit is off the next few weeks until it starts its two-race swing through Washington. The Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities is July 26-28.

Seafair, which has a new sponsor and a new name for its race — it’s now the HomeStreet Bank Seafair Cup — is Aug. 2-4.

There’s only five races on the unlimited hydroplane race this season. The schedule concludes in San Diego on Sept. 13-15.