Jimmy Shane put up a big qualifying number in the U-1 Miss HomeStreet at the Columbia Cup unlimited hydroplane race in the Tri-Cities.

Shane posted a 164.039 mph, the fastest mark on the Columbia River since fule restrictions were introduced 20 years ago.

Dave Villwock was close, posing at 163.294 in the Miss Beacon Plumbing.

Shane and Villwock went 1-2 in a dash for an undisclosed amount of cash held after qualifying.

Minors

• Likely playing his final game for the Everett AquaSox as he was traded Friday night, Noevli Marte was 3 for 5, but the Sox lost to the host Vancouver Canadiens 6-5.

High schools

• A celebration of Mercer Island boys basketball coach Ed Pepple’s life and career is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the high school’s gym. RSVPs are requested at honoringcoachp@gmail.com.

Advertising

Soccer

• FC Ballard lost 1-0 to the Venture County Fusion in the USL League 2’s Western Conference finals in Des Moines, Iowa, ending its season.

• OL Reign announced it extended the contract of National Team player Ryanne Brown through 2023. Brown was also loaned to FC Nordsjælland in the Danish Women’s League.

College basketball

• Former Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall signed with BC Gottingen in Germany after two seasons in the British Basketball League