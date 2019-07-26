KENNEWICK — Jimmy Shane from Maple Valley led the 10 H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing teams during Friday’s qualifying, with a speed of 163.573 mph for the Columbia Cup.

Shane, driving the U-6 Miss HomeStreet, was 5 mph ahead of his nearest competitor, Andrew Tate in the U-1 Delta/RealTrac at 158.233 mph.

J. Michael Kelly from Bonney Lake in the U-12 Graham Trucking was third at 155.881 mph, followed by U-11 J&D’s presents Reliable Diamond Tool driven by Jamie Nilsen of Gig Harbor, with a speed of 154.588 mph.

This is Shane’s third pole of the season.

Women’s basketball

One of the top high school guard/forwards in the nation from Windward High School in Los Angeles has given a commitment to play for Gonzaga in fall 2020.

McKayla Williams, whose versatility earned her a four-star rating from ESPN, committed last weekend, GU coach Lisa Fortier confirmed.

The 6-foot-1 Williams is the second GU signee this summer. Last month, the Zags picked up a commitment from Yvonne Ejim, a 6-2 forward from Calgary, Alberta.

Women’s soccer

Reign FC forward Kiersten Dallstream announced her immediate retirement from professional soccer. Dallstream, a Washington State University product, began her professional career in 2010.