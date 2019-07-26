KENNEWICK — Jimmy Shane from Maple Valley led the 10 H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing teams during Friday’s qualifying, with a speed of 163.573 mph for the Columbia Cup.
Shane, driving the U-6 Miss HomeStreet, was 5 mph ahead of his nearest competitor, Andrew Tate in the U-1 Delta/RealTrac at 158.233 mph.
J. Michael Kelly from Bonney Lake in the U-12 Graham Trucking was third at 155.881 mph, followed by U-11 J&D’s presents Reliable Diamond Tool driven by Jamie Nilsen of Gig Harbor, with a speed of 154.588 mph.
This is Shane’s third pole of the season.
Women’s basketball
One of the top high school guard/forwards in the nation from Windward High School in Los Angeles has given a commitment to play for Gonzaga in fall 2020.
McKayla Williams, whose versatility earned her a four-star rating from ESPN, committed last weekend, GU coach Lisa Fortier confirmed.
The 6-foot-1 Williams is the second GU signee this summer. Last month, the Zags picked up a commitment from Yvonne Ejim, a 6-2 forward from Calgary, Alberta.
Women’s soccer
Reign FC forward Kiersten Dallstream announced her immediate retirement from professional soccer. Dallstream, a Washington State University product, began her professional career in 2010.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.