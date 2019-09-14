More than a month after he celebrated winning a national championship, Jimmy Shane finally clinched it Saturday.

Shane, who lives in Covington, thought he had his title clinched when he won at Seafair last month. H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series decided, nearly an hour after the race, that he was assessed a penalty and took away the race win, and the points needed to clinch the title.

At San Diego Bayfair, Shane clinched his sixth national title after being the top qualifier (158.623 mph) and winning Heat 1 in the U-6 Miss HomeStreet.

Shane’s six national titles ties him with Steve David, who Shane replaced as the Miss Madison driver when David retired, for fourth on the sport’s all-time list.

J. Michael Kelly, who won the Seafair title after Shane’s penalty, won Heat 2. Kelly is looking for his third consecutive win Sunday in San Diego. He also won the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities.

Women’s soccer

• Samm Swanson’s header stood up as the only goal as Sonoma State beat Seattle Pacific 1-0 at Interbay Stadium in a nonconference game.