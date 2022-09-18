Jimmy Shane won the race and the season title Sunday at San Diego Bayfair.

Shane won both preliminary heats and the winner-take-all final for the Bill Muncey Cup in the U-1 Miss HomeStreet. Shane piled up enough points to claim the National High Points title as well.

Shane has clinched the drivers title Saturday and clinched team title Sunday. It’s the 11th title for the Miss Madison team in the last 14 years. It was the seventh title for Shane in the last nine years. He’s tied for second for most national titles with Muncey and Chip Hanauer. Dave Villwock holds the record at 10.

It was a big weekend for Shane, who broke the course’s qualifying record (164.759), won the Saturday Showdown event and all three heats Sunday.

Women’s soccer

• The Seattle U’s game at New Mexico State was postponed because of lightning. The game was 0-0 in the 49th minute. The game will resume Monday at noon.

• Brianna McReynolds and Margie Detrizio scored as Washington State (6-1-1) closed out nonconference play with a 2-0 win at Saint Mary’s.

Minors

• Erick Mejia was 3 for 6 with a first-inning grand slam and five RBI as the Tacoma Rainiers claimed a 19-9 win at Las Vegas. Kyle Lewis was 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBI for the Rainiers who won four of the six games in the series with the Aviators.