It was a perfect weekend for Jimmy Shane as he drove the Miss HomeStreet to an unlimited hydroplane win the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities on Sunday.

Shane edged J.Michael Kelly in the U-9 Lynx Healthcare presents Miss Tri-Cities in the final. The U-1 HomeStreet, which was the top qualifier Friday, won three preliminary heats Sunday and one Saturday.

Jamie Nielsen in the U-11 Joker’s Casino took third, which he’s done in every race this season.

It was a rough weekend for the hydros. Two boats, the Miss Beacon Plumbing and the Griggs Hardware, the only piston-powered boat, were damaged Saturday and were done for the weekend.

The H1 Unlimited series moves to Seattle as the races at Seafair begin Friday on Lake Washington.