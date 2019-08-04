Jimmy Shane was clearly faster than any other driver this weekend.
Heck, all season.
Shane wrapped up a perfect HomeStreet Bank Cup at Seafair — three heat wins and top qualifier — with a win in the championship final Sunday on Lake Washington.
That win means he clinched the National High Points title — before the season-ending race in San Diego next month.
Shane, who lives in Maple Valley, had to finish ahead of J. Michael Kelly in the U-12 Graham Trucking presents Beacon Plumbing in the championship heat to clinch. That became a reality as soon as the race started as Kelly was given a one-minute penalty for jumping the gun at the start.
It’s Shane’s sixth national title, which ties him with Steve David for fourth on the sport’s all-time list. He’s won six of the last seven titles.
