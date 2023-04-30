Jim Lucero, who first attended an unlimited hydroplane race in the early days of the sport in Seattle and became its winningest crew chief before he retired, died Saturday at 77.

David Williams, the executive director of the Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum in Kent, announced his passing Sunday on Facebook.

According to Williams, Lucero first attended the Gold Cup in Seattle in 1955. He got his first job in the sport in 1965 with the Notre Dame as an engine parts washer. He first became a crew chief in 1968 with the Detroit-based Smirnoff.

Lucero worked for well-known teams such as Pay ‘n Pak, Atlas Van Lines, Miller American, Winston Eagle and Smokin’ Joe’s. He was the crew chief for two of the top racers in the sport’s history in Bill Muncey and Chip Hanauer.

The 1970s, while teamed with Muncey, marked the peak of Lucero’s career, as the duo won three Gold Cups and three national titles between 1976-79.

Lucero built the Atlas Van Lines boat nicknamed the Blue Blaster, which became the sport’s winningest hull and popularized the “cab over” design, still used today, with the driver sitting in front of the engine. He also built the first unlimited hydroplane, the Pay ‘n Pak in 1982, to win a race on turbine power.

Lucero, who was inducted into the Hydroplane Hall of Fame in 1980, is credited with 69 wins. His teams won 10 Gold Cups and eight National High Point titles before he retired in 1998, according to sport historian Fred Funk.

“He was an absolute brilliant racer, engineer, tactician,” Williams said. “He was more responsible than anybody else on the direction that the sport took from the mid-70s until he retired.”

After retiring, Lucero, who lived in Kent, helped the hydroplane museum restore hydroplanes.

“Jim Lucero was a giant within the sport of unlimited hydroplane racing and will be greatly missed,” said Andrew Muntz, a member of the H1 Unlimited board of directors. “His influence on the sport can’t be exaggerated. He was instrumental in the development of many of the sport’s most important innovations, such as the use of wings and enclosed cockpits, and his influence as a crew chief and designer will remain for many generations to come. On behalf of everybody involved with H1 Unlimited racing, we wish his family our very best during this difficult time.”