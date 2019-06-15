Jess Fishlock scored the equalizer in the 77th minute as Reign FC earned a 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Andi Sullivan scored in the 62nd minute for Washington in the National Women’s Soccer League game.

The seventh-place Reign (2-1-5) earned a point against the first-place Spirit.

More soccer

• The Tacoma Defiance had a 1-1 draw on the road against the Austin Bold in United Soccer League action. Justin Dhillon scored his sixth goal in the last seven games for the Defiance (2-3-3).