Corey Peabody in the Beacon Plumbing and Jamie Nilsen in the Legend Yacht Transport won preliminary unlimited hydroplane heats Saturday at the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities.

Nilsen, who won Heat 1B, sits in first place in the National High Points Standings. He edged Dustin Echols in the Flav-R-Pac (Bucket List Racing).

Peabody edged Strong Racing teammate J.Michael Kelly in the Beacon Electric in Heat 1A. Kelly is just 71 points behind Nilsen in the standings.

The final for the Columbia Cup is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on YouTube.

MLS NEXT Pro soccer

• The Tacoma Defiance (8-4-6, 33 points) play host to Whitecaps FC 2 (8-7-4, 30 points) on Sunday at noon at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. The two sides met earlier this year, with Whitecaps FC 2 winning 1-0 on May 21 at Swangard Stadium.

Tacoma’s 2-1 loss to LAFC2 last weekend snapped its seven-match unbeaten streak (4-0-3). However, Defiance still sits in first place in the MLS Next Pro Pacific Division with 33 points, three points above Whitecaps FC 2, with one game in hand.

USL 2 soccer

• Northwest Division champion Ballard FC, down 2-0 in the 81st minute, rallied to defeat the Ventura County Fusion 4-3 in extra time Friday. With the win, Ballard FC captured the Western Conference championship and advanced to the national semifinal on Sunday at the Flint City Bucks in Michigan.

Minors

• Zach DeLoach, Adam Engel, Mark Mathias and Sam Haggerty hit four consecutive solo home runs in the fourth inning and the Tacoma Rainiers (51-50) extended their winning streak to four games with a 10-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Cheney Stadium. Darren McCaughan went seven innings, allowing one run while striking out nine.

• The host Vancouver Canadians (59-35) secured a 6-1 drubbing of the Everett AquaSox (49-46).