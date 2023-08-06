It was an unprecedented heat in unlimited hydroplane racing. A final unlike any other.

The HomeStreet Bank Cup, the Gold Cup, the High Points National Championship.

It was all on the line for J.Michael Kelly as he piloted his U-8 Beacon Electric around the Ted Jones Racecourse on Sunday afternoon on Lake Washington.

He had an early fight with Andrew Tate in the U-91 Miss Goodman Real Estate, but Kelly put some water between them in the last few laps of the five-lap final and took the checkered flag.

It gave him his fifth Seafair title. His second Gold Cup and his second national title. Sorta. Kelly won a driver’s title in the shortened COVID season in 2021 (hydroplane racing splits up the team and driver titles as some times teams have more than one driver in a season), but this is his first time winning the team and driver title.

That’s a lot of pressure for one race.

“It is hard to explain,” Kelly said. “Sitting in that boat waiting for the countdown to hit the course. Basically feeling like you’re going to shake out of the seat, and once they close the lid and you hit the course you get back into race mode.”

Kelly was behind 93 points behind Strong Racing teammate and childhood friend Corey Peabody in the seasonlong race entering the final. Whoever won would get all the trophies as first place is worth 500 points and second place is 400. Peabody ended up third.

Kelly was quick to point out a mishap in Madison, Ind., in the second race of the season. Peabody missed three heats because of a steering problem. Those points likely would have put Peabody on top.

Kelly, who lives in Bonney Lake, and Peabody, who lives in Kent, have been friends since first grade and grew up a few houses apart in Kent.

“The reality of it is, I put this team together,” said Peabody, who is the general manager of the Auburn-based team. “For him to get the win even though I don’t get the win I still kinda get the win.”

Kelly agreed: “I can’t say enough about what he’s done in the race shop and what he’s helped build.”

Owner Darrell Strong has been talking about finishing 1-2 in the championship since he bought the team. It took him only three seasons to accomplish it. It helped that he bought some good equipment. Kelly’s boat was bought from Ellstrom Racing, which had barely raced a newer boat. Peabody’s boat was one that Tate drove to a national title in 2018.

“It’s almost too much to process,” Strong said.

Standing next to him after race was Bill Cahill, who owns Beacon Plumbing and came up with the sponsorship for the first Gold Cup in Seattle since 1985. Winning a championship in your sponsor’s hometown is good business.

“It was nice to have a winner in Seattle. We’ve had some rough years,” said Cahill, who said after the race he’d keep sponsoring Strong Racing.

It was a big turnaround for the team from last season. Peabody won the Gold Cup in the opener and the boat was in bad shape after a flip the next week in Madison. They shut that boat down for the rest of the season for a rebuild. There also some trouble getting enough speed out of Kelly’s boat which was improved in the offseason, Peabody said.

“Good people put together two good race boats and look what we did,” Peabody said.

The previous four Seafairs were decided by a penalty in the final. The last two gave Kelly the title. His third in a row was a clean win.

“Mike just knows this course,” Strong said.

Seafair is a special stop for much of the field as so much of the sport is based around Puget Sound.

“It’s always going to be special,” Kelly said. “This racecourse is so challenging, and I’ve done very well here.”

While the Gold Cup was planned for Seattle, that Seafair would be the season finale was a later development. Normally, the season ends, and the national championship is decided, in September in San Diego. But the Bayfair race announced in June there would be no race because of a sponsorship problem, setting up a historic weekend at Seafair.