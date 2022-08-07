J.Michael Kelly drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to a win in the Final at the HomeStreet Bank Cup at Seafair on Sunday.

Kelly picked up the win after early leader Jimmy Shane picked up a penalty for jumping the gun in the U-1 Miss HomeStreet. It’s the third consecutive race that Shane saw a win at Seafair taken away via penalty.

The last Seafair, in 2019, Kelly was the beneficiary of a Shane penalty for going under 80 mph in the Final and got the win. It’s the fourth consecutive Seafair decided by penalty.

In the final, Shane stayed on the outside lane, relying on superior boat speed and fast start to win. But he started just a bit too fast. Dave Villwock in the U-40 Miss HomeStreet got the same penalty.

Shane was the top qualifier on Friday, won the match race mini-tourney on Saturday and won the second preliminary heat on Sunday. He would have won the first heat as well, but he was dinged for an early start in that heat too.

The previous three Seafairs had been decided by penalty. Shane had the Seafair win taken away the last time they races in Seattle in 2019 because he went under 80 mph in the pre-race milling period. The announcement came well after the race and after Shane celebrated winning the national title. That had to be put on hold until San Diego.

Shane was given the same penalty after winning the 2018 title, which made Andrew Tate the winner in the U-9 Les Schwab Tires.

Shane won the 2017 title when Tate was penalized for hitting a buoy in the pre-race milling period.