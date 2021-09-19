The race for the National High Points unlimited hydroplane drivers title came down to the final heat of the season Sunday.

J.Michael Kelly of Bonney Lake, driving the U-8 Miss Tri-Cities, won the HomeStreet Bank San Diego Bayfair title.

The win gave J.Michael Kelly his first national title. He was battling Covington’s Jimmy Shane and the Miss HomeStreet Bank all season. Kelly finished with 5,605 points for the season and Shane had 5,425.

Kelly moved to the new Strong Racing Team, which is based in the Tri-Cities. The boat Kelly, who drove for Graham Trucking for man years, is the former hull owned by Ellstrom Racing.

The Miss HomeStreet (Miss Madison Racing) won the team title. Shane and Jeff Bernard shared the drivers seat early in the season, which harmed Shane’s quest for his seventh national title.

Shane crossed the finish line first in the final Sunday, but he got a penalty for jumping the gun at the beginning of the race.

Villwock, who at 67 is the oldest driver in the sport’s history, crossed the finish line second, but was disqualified for going too slow before the start.

Sox season ends

The Everett AquaSox’s season ended with its second consecutive rain out Sunday.

Sunday’s finale lasted little more than inning before heavy rain.

Neither game will be made up. Everett ends its season at 61-56.

Spokane and Eugene will play for the first High-A West title beginning Tuesday.

Rainiers fall

A day after clinching the first Triple-A West title, the Tacoma Rainiers saw their seven-game win streak end in El Paso as the Chihuahuas 7-3.

Luis Liberato was 3 for 4 with a pair of runs for Tacoma.

Logan Verrett fell to 10-4 after giving up four runs on eight hits in six innings.

Women’s Soccer

• Bailey Hall scored in the 87th minute as Seattle U (6-2-1) edged visiting Cal Poly 2-1.

• Grayson Lynch scored in the second minute and Washington State (6-1-1) cruised to a 3-0 win over host Northern Colorado.