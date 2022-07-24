SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sunday’s game at the Northwest Region Little League Softball tournament got off to a great start for Issaquah.

Second baseman Taylor Chan started things off with a home run to left field to start a three-run first inning, and the team moved to a 13-3 victory over Boulder Arrowhead (Montana) in a game shortened to four innings because of the mercy rule. It was the 11th consecutive victory for Issaquah, which will play Oregon on Wednesday at 4 p.m. as pool play continues.

Chan had two hits, and starting pitcher London White added three singles and scored three runs. The team had 10 hits, ran the bases aggressively and didn’t make any miscues in the field.

“Our defense was phenomenal and the game was wonderful,” Issaquah coach Edwin Erickson said. “Our opponent came to play. They will put pressure on teams. Montana will be around for a while.”

Chan hit a fly ball over Montana left fielder Asa Edwards’s head, and the ball rolled all the way to the fence and Chan scored easily.

“I wasn’t ready for running so much,” said Chan, who enjoys math and plays basketball. “I had a maple-frosted doughnut, so maybe that made a difference.”

Issaquah avoided having to play a 9 a.m. game Monday, although that when they will practice to avoid the heat in San Bernardino, where it is supposed to be in the mid 90s.

White, who is the backup pitcher to Erickson’s daughter, Shaelyn, pitched well in her two innings. She allowed three runs, although she got a bad break on Raina Fuqua’s double.

The umpires disagreed whether the ball was fair. After a conference, umpires ruled the ball was fair. Erickson appealed and the play was reviewed by the ESPN+ cameras. That view confirmed that the ball went over the corner of the third-base bag.