Invested Prospect led virtually all the way and held off 3-5 favorite Mother of Dragons to win the $50,000 Hastings Stakes by three-quarters of a length on Monday at Emerald Downs in Auburn.
Invested Prospect, a 5-year-old mare trained by Blaine Wright and ridden by Kevin Orozco, ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 8.69 seconds. She returned $19.20 on a $2 win bet as the third choice in a field of 11 fillies and mares.
Mother of Dragons, a shipper from Golden Gate Fields in Northern California, was 3 lengths behind the Washington-bred winner with a furlong to run and made things interesting with her late surge under jockey Julien Couton.
Citizen Kitty, the 7-2 second choice in the betting, finished third.
Invested Prospect’s owners — John and Janene Maryanski and the Riverbend Farm of Gail and Gerald Schneider — are from Auburn.
