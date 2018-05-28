Invested Prospect, a 5-year-old mare who paid $19.20 to win, held off 3-5 favorite Mother of Dragons in the $50,000 Hastings Stakes in Auburn.

Invested Prospect led virtually all the way and held off 3-5 favorite Mother of Dragons to win the $50,000 Hastings Stakes by three-quarters of a length on Monday at Emerald Downs in Auburn.

Invested Prospect, a 5-year-old mare trained by Blaine Wright and ridden by Kevin Orozco, ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 8.69 seconds. She returned $19.20 on a $2 win bet as the third choice in a field of 11 fillies and mares.

Mother of Dragons, a shipper from Golden Gate Fields in Northern California, was 3 lengths behind the Washington-bred winner with a furlong to run and made things interesting with her late surge under jockey Julien Couton.

Citizen Kitty, the 7-2 second choice in the betting, finished third.

Invested Prospect’s owners — John and Janene Maryanski and the Riverbend Farm of Gail and Gerald Schneider — are from Auburn.