WE Day Seattle will bring together over 16,000 students and educators from across the state for an event featuring speakers and celebrity performers. The event is free of charge to students and educators.

Scheduled performers include Celebrity Marauders, Noah Cyrus, the Kenyan Boys Choir and Rachel Platten. Presenters include Storm players Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, among many other athletes and famous actors.

Elsewhere

• Missouri freshman forward Jontay Porter is following brother Michael Jr. into the NBA draft. Porter said Thursday that he will enter the draft without hiring an agent, allowing him to pull out of the draft and retain eligibility. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. Both Porter brothers played for Nathan Hale High in 2017. Michael Porter Jr. entered the draft March 26 and has hired an agent.

• Former Washington Huskies defensive tackle Vita Vea plans to attend the NFL draft April 26.