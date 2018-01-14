Better Business Bureau last week gave LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand an “F” rating after 33 complaints from consumers mostly related to not having their $500 sneaker orders — yes, that’s how much they cost — filled despite credit cards being charged.

Inside sports business

Laugh all you want at the antics of LaVar Ball and his basketball-playing sons, but he’s been working the media and their nonstop coverage of him into plenty of free advertising to launch his fledgling sneaker business.

And according to the Better Business Bureau and a recent lawsuit in California, the growth of that Big Baller Brand sneaker and apparel company might have come too fast, too soon. The business watchdog last week gave Big Baller an “F” rating after 33 complaints from consumers mostly related to not having their $500 sneaker orders — yes, that’s how much they cost — filled despite credit cards being charged.

Within days of that news, the list of complaints on the bureau’s website had jumped to 49.

Compounding the bad publicity was word that a California embroidery and screening firm is suing Big Baller for nonpayment on $25,000 in T-shirts and hats supplied to the company. Big Baller charges up to $60 for T-shirts and $100 for hats sold on its website.

Ball did not respond to an interview request for this column. But last week’s news speaks to the potential pitfalls when an image built mostly on hype starts trading off that for money.

Sure, our reality-TV-obsessed culture has bought merchandise off the Kardashian clan for years. Ball is just the latest made-for-TV celeb now famous mainly for being famous, which doesn’t automatically mean he’s out to rip people off.

But nobody truly knows just how big a “baller’’ his company actually is. Other than playing college basketball — including a stop at Washington State — and football, Ball’s credentials for running a shoe company remain sketchy.

He previously insisted he wouldn’t take less than $3 billion for the company if Nike, Adidas or Under Armour wanted to buy it.

But, as with everything Ball-related, separating the hype from the serious has proved challenging. He’s never lacking in bombast when speaking of the basketball exploits of talented sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

And his tendency to cross lines and create a furor when discussing his sons, whether it’s Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo, former UCLA Bruin LiAngelo, or 16-year-old LaMelo — now playing professionally in Lithuania with LiAngelo, who left UCLA before playing in a game after a suspension for shoplifting — gains Ball notoriety for his sneaker business. Whether that has been enough for Ball to create a quality product and distribution system is a whole other matter.

Typically, your biggest shoe companies have a track record and an advertising budget grown from years of successful sales and relatively happy customers. In Ball’s case, his advertising budget appears to consist of ESPN and other media — including newspapers like this one — repeating his every word and hoping for the next soap-opera installment of his family’s daily life.

The biggest criticism of Ball’s company before last week was that his $500 (actually $495 plus tax) ZO2 and $395 Melo Ball 1 brand sneakers looked a lot like a pair of Skechers that could be picked up for $50.

There’s some credence to that, as Big Baller teamed with a fledgling sneaker-design consultant, Santa Ana Designs, to work on its shoe lines last year.

Santa Ana is actually an offshoot of the Brandblack footwear company, designer of the Rare Metal line and which once counted on Seattle native Jamal Crawford as an NBA endorser. Brandblack got its seed money about four years ago from — you guessed it — Skechers.

So, long story short, there are design elements from the Rare Metal line in both the Big Baller shoe lines. But no, they aren’t typical Skechers found in a discount store. And while Skechers provided startup capital to a company whose offshoot is now consulting with Big Baller on shoe design, that’s about where the similarities end.

Brandblack founder David Raysse was quoted in GQ magazine last year explaining that merely buying the molds to create a new high-performance sneaker sole can cost up to $15,000 apiece. Most startup sneaker companies, he added, lack the capital for that and simply pull from the same stock of flat soles that make it difficult to distinguish one shoe from the next.

But designing a pair of sneakers you’ll charge $500 for requires a sole that looks and feels different from everything else. And without financial backing, Ball wasn’t going to be able to buy enough molds to design the right sneaker to sell for what he wanted.

That’s where Santa Ana Designs and Raysse came in.

Now, that still doesn’t mean the Big Baller shoes are worth $400 or $500. But they’re likely worth considerably more than something for $50 at Payless.

Still, like any product, it’s worth what people are willing to pay for it. And if word keeps coming Big Baller doesn’t fill orders or respond to unhappy customers, you can bet the price will drop.

It remains to be seen whether the rest of Ball’s business can catch up to the quality of his sneakers and self-generated hype. The company only began taking preorders on the ZO2 line last May while the Melo Ball 1 was unveiled in August, so it’s hardly a veteran hand at this.

But any good business requires more than a shiny new product. Without supply lines running smoothly, even the best companies can meet their peril.

So far, one of Ball’s suppliers claims to have gone unpaid while a plethora of customers are complaining the Big Baller supply line never made it to them. That’s something only Ball and his company can handle: Requiring effort that goes beyond an inflammatory ESPN sound bite.