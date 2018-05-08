Top-seeded Houston beat Utah 112-102 and defending champion Golden State defeated New Orleans 113-104 in West semifinal Game 5s on Tuesday night.

HOUSTON – Chris Paul didn’t want to talk about his postseason failures, not after Houston’s victory Tuesday over Utah finally got him into the Western Conference finals.

“For us, it was just … they were in the way,” Paul said. “So we were just trying to get another win.”

Rockets teammates saw it a little differently. They were eager to talk about Paul’s dominant performance, including a playoff career-high 41 points, in a 112-102 victory in Game 5 that eliminated the Jazz.

“He went out there and took over the game,” backcourt mate James Harden said of Paul. “An opportunity for him that he’s never had before. He went to go get it.”

Top-seeded Houston will meet defending champion Golden State in the best-of-seven West finals.

Paul made eight three-pointers and had 10 assists and seven rebounds without a turnover. He is the first player in playoff history to have at least 40 points and 10 assists without a turnover since turnovers became an official statistic in 1977-78, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

“The performance that Chris put out there — if he didn’t make it out this time, something’s wrong,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

It will be Houston’s second trip to the Western Conference finals in four years and the first of Paul’s career. The point guard, who is in his 13th pro season, has been panned for failing to get past the second round in his nine previous trips to the playoffs.

While he wouldn’t talk about getting over the second-round hump, he had no problem discussing the joy of this season.

“It’s just fun,” he said. “It’s not about the points or anything like that. It’s about the process.”

Paul is a nine-time All-Star in his first season with Houston after a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell had 22 of his 24 points for Utah in the third quarter before leaving with about seven minutes left with an apparent left-leg injury.

Warriors win in 5

OAKLAND, Calif. – Stephen Curry scored 28 points, Kevin Durant added 24 and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the West finals by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 113-104 to end the semifinal series in five games.

Klay Thompson had 23 points for the Warriors, who with a 15th straight home playoff victory tied Chicago for a league record.

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 19 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Note

• Hornets owner Michael Jordan has finalized a deal to hire San Antonio assistant James Borrego as Charlotte’s next coach, according to people familiar with the situation.

Borrego, 40, has spent 15 seasons as an NBA assistant coach, 10 with San Antonio on Gregg Popovich’s staff.