A satirical look back at some of the quirkiest, most eyebrow-raising things that happened in the sports world this week.

Roger and out? No kidding!

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, was denied access to a locker room at the Australian Open by a nitpicking security guard because Federer didn’t have his ID badge on him.

Tennis pundits immediately credited the Barney Fife wannabe with the backhand of the tournament.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Crap. Every airline and car-rental service is already totally booked to go see Harold Baines’ HOF induction.”

• At TheOnion.com: “Zamboni jams up after running over large patch of loose teeth.”

Numb and number

Pitcher Adam Ottavino will become the first player in Yankee history to wear jersey number 0.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, not to be outdone, are holding out for the symbol $.

Not fast enough

The NBA-champion Warriors paid a visit to former President Barack Obama in D.C. during their trip to play the Wizards.

Apparently it was such a last-minute deal that there wasn’t even time to have hamburgers and pizza delivered.

Fists are flying

Muhammad Ali’s Kentucky hometown will honor the late heavyweight champ by renaming its airport Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Arriving pilots will henceforth be credited with “landing a good one.”

Bad ring to it

Sure sign you have a gambling problem: You bet your last paycheck on pro rasslin’ matches.

Crime quiz

That Pennsylvania man arrested in the middle of the night for stealing guitars from a music store yelled to a TV reporter as he was being led away:

a) “Go Eagles!”

b) “Close, but no guitar.”

Early checkout

The officiating crew that worked the NFC Championship Game was forced to flee to another hotel that night after being harassed by angry Saints fans.

In other words, they got their backfields in motion.

Driving for dough

Golf Digest is struggling to come up with advertisers.

New in-house marketing slogan: “Get out of the hole!”

Talking the talk

• Brad Rock of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, on the Kansas City woman who reportedly makes $40,000 a year by offering comfort as a “professional cuddler”: “Sources say the Cavaliers have booked her for the entire month of February.”

• Fox’s Michael Strahan, after Rams RB C.J. Anderson blamed the 10 pounds he gained on “man pregnancy weight”: “Thank goodness she’s not having twins.”

• Mike Mussina, to fellow pitcher Mariano Rivera, on doing their part to get Edgar Martinez — who hit .308 and .579 against them, respectively — into the Hall of Fame alongside them: “I helped, too. Not as much as you did.”

Beware of bares

Megan Marie, 35, of Kansas City says she posts pictures of stunning panoramic views ­from her hiking adventures — featuring her naked backside right in the middle of them — as a way to make her exes jealous.

Which certainly qualifies her as an outdoors buff.

Serendipitous save

Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to pay a hefty fine but escape a 23-month jail sentence in Spain if he agrees to plead guilty to four tax-fraud charges as part of a plea deal.

That’s what you call getting a red card reduced to a yellow.

Footnotes

• Albert Breer of SI.com, on the blatant pass-interference non-call in the NFC Championship: “Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman … was on time for the hit like the Giants used to be on time for Tom Coughlin’s meetings: about five minutes early.”

• Comedy writer Brad Dickson, via Twitter, on the difficulty of keeping up with all the NFL rules changes: “For example, until watching the NFC Championship Game today I did not realize that pass interference is now legal.”

• Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, not numbed by the Patriots’ eighth straight AFC title-game appearance: “I will watch a great movie over and over and listen to Sinatra regularly. Greatness does not bore me.”

• Rams punter/holder Johnny Hekker, after Greg Zuerlein won the NFC Championship Game with a 57-yard field goal in overtime: “Watch for a bunch of babies in L.A. being named Greg tonight.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the NFC title game: “Who knew the answer to ‘Who Dat Say Gonna Beat Dem Saints?’ was the refs?”

Tweets of the Week

• From @Bharper3407 (baseball free agent Bryce Harper): “Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony”

• From @RyanBrownWJOX (Birmingham, Ala., radio): “If @tonyromo ever tells you tomorrow is your last day on Earth, you best get your affairs in order.”

Solo act

The Rockets’ James Harden has attempted more one-on-one plays this season than any other NBA team, according to Stat tracker Second Spectrum.

Don’t know about back-to-back MVPs, but we certainly like Harden’s chances of winning this year’s Robbie Benson Award.

Pass the munchies

CBS has rejected a Super Bowl ad for medicinal marijuana.

But if you thought the pot moguls were upset about the news, you should’ve seen the folks at Frito-Lay.

Bullwinkle lives!

A lovelorn moose chased skiers and snowboarders at Colorado’s tony:

a) Breckenridge Ski Resort

b) Frostbite Falls

Ace of Cards

Larry Fitzgerald hit a hole-in-one while golfing with former President Barack Obama in Juno Beach, Fla.

Though it would have been bigger news if the sure-handed Fitzgerald had taken a drop.

All for knot

Nike’s latest basketball shoe comes with a smartphone app that laces them up.

Suggest marketing slogan: We’re behind you win, lose or tie.

Quote marks

• Retired first baseman Kent Hrbek, to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, on his only at-bat in the pro-camper game at the Twins’ weeklong fantasy camp in Fort Myers, Fla.: “Popped out to second base, so I’ve still got it.”

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on being required to wear loose-fitting clothing to an exercise class he signed up for: “If I HAD any loose-fitting clothing I wouldn’t need the bleepin’ class!”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, with three suggested titles for a women’s curling movie: “3. Brush, Brush Sweet Charlotte; 2. Erin Rockovich; 1. Kiss of the Slider Woman.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on college basketball’s regular season: “Without the brackets, college hoops is intramural sweating.”

• Comedy writer Tim Hunter, on Colorado State selling wine and beer at home basketball games: “If you’ve seen them play, you’ll understand why.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, after the Jets’ Jamal Adams tackled the Patriots mascot during a Pro Bowl function, knocking the wind out of him: “Which for once was a deflation that wasn’t caused by Tom Brady.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on Adams’ infamous takedown: “That story again: A New York Jet actually was able to tackle someone.”