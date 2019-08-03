Some 30 years ago, Corey Peabody would drive by J. Michael Kelly’s house and check out the race boats in the yard.

Saturday, their unlimited hydroplanes were sitting side by side at the Stan Sayres Pits off Lake Washington.

Kelly, who won Heat 1A at Seafair’s HomeStreet Bank Cup on Saturday, is an unlimited hydroplane veteran and is coming off a win last weekend at the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities. Peabody is a rookie this season, who got into racing thanks to his friendship with Kelly.

The two lived a few houses apart in Kent and became friends playing sports together in elementary school. It continued in junior high when they joined the wrestling team together. They played baseball and football together.

“Once we got in high school, I got in him in outboard racing,” Kelly said. “He went and bought an inboard and did his own thing for a while. He was hooked.”

Peabody had a successful career in the lower boat classes, winning some national titles and setting some records. He was involved with the unlimiteds through Kelly, working as a crewman on and off through the years.

Then came the offseason when he got a call from Rob Graham, who had bought a second boat for his Graham Trucking racing team. Peabody said the call was “100 percent out of the blue.”

“That was a special moment in my life,” said Peabody, who had one race, the Gold Cup in 2016, in the unlimiteds to his name before this season.

Graham bought the boat that ran last season as the U99.9 Miss Rock powered by CARSTARS. The boat was for sale as owner Stacey Briseno died at the end of last season.

Graham said earlier this summer that he bought the boat to maintain the count at races.

“I was concerned that losing another boat could be a problem, especially for race sites and fans,” Graham said in a release from H1 Unlimited. “I also believe we have the resources to make it a competitive team.”

But there’s also a sentimental factor to it as well. In the late 1990s, Graham sponsored the boat, which was called the U-98 Graham Trucking American Dream, a name the team has resurfaced for the season.

“People seem to love it,” Peabody said. “They loved those PICO boats.”

And Peabody has been loving his time driving it.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “We’re here. We’re doing it. Not a lot of people get to say that.”

It’s not a boat that Peabody is going to challenge for a national championship any time soon. It was the slowest qualifier Friday at 135.785 mph, almost 20 mph slower than the top qualifier, the U-1 Miss HomeStreet.

“It’s a big, heavy boat,” Peabody said with a laugh. “But that’s all right.”

And much of the Graham Trucking crew is used to running a two-boat team as many are holdovers from the Ted Porter days, when he ran two former Miss Budweiser hulls. Graham bought the U-12, which changed its name Saturday to the Graham Trucking presents Beacon Plumbing, two years ago making the change from sponsor to owner.

“He’s very deserving of the opportunity,” Kelly said of his longtime friend. “He’s been working his tail off on this boat to get on the water.”

