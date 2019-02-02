Jenn Wirth had 14 points and seven rebounds and No. 15 Gonzaga never trailed in its 66-52 victory at Saint Mary’s.

MORAGA, Calif. – Jenn Wirth had 14 points and seven rebounds and No. 15 Gonzaga never trailed in its 66-52 victory over Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Jill Townsend, who is from Okanogan, added 12 points for the Zags (21-2 overall, 10-1 West Coast Conference).

Gonzaga won its fifth straight and is alone in first place in the WCC after Brigham Young lost 79-65 at Pepperdine to fall to 9-2 in conference play.

“We just played tough,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “Our players were real physical, and we knew we had to be. (Saint Mary’s) is extremely physical — some of the most physical players that we’ve played against in any conference, any tournament or anywhere we play,”

LeeAnne Wirth, Jenn’s twin, and Katie Campbell each scored 10 points for Gonzaga.

The Zags limited the Gaels (14-8, 7-4) to 32.7 percent shooting from the field and forced 21 turnovers. Gonzaga shot 42.6 percent and made 10 turnovers.

Sam Simons had 16 points for Saint Mary’s, which was down by seven before failing to score in the final 6:16 of the game.

Pac-12

At No. 8 Stanford 75, California 50

DiJonai Carrington and Kiana Williams scored 19 points each as the Cardinal (18-3, 8-2 Pac-12) got payback against the Golden Bears (14-7, 5-5).

The teams played two days earlier, and host Cal won 81-80 on Asha Thomas’ layup at the buzzer.