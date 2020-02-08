MORAGA, Calif. – Taycee Wedin scored 24 points and Sam Simons added 22 to lead Saint Mary’s to a 70-60 women’s basketball victory over No. 11 Gonzaga on Saturday.

Saint Mary’s snapped the Zags’ winning streak at 21 games, which was the longest active streak in the nation.

It was the second game for Gonzaga (23-2 overall, 12-1 West Coast Conference) since starting guard Katie Campbell injured a knee and the first since it was revealed she will miss the rest of her senior season.

Saint Mary’s (11-13, 6-7) made 14 of 21 three-point shots (66.7%), compared with 9 of 27 (33.3%) for the Zags. Wedin and Simons combined to make 11 of 14 threes.

The Gaels led 18-4 after one quarter, as Gonzaga was 1 of 15 from the field in the first 10 minutes.

“We did not do a very good job of following the defensive game plan today,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “Saint Mary’s was ready to go from the tip, and we were playing catch-up all game. We tried to get going inside, but we were not able to create enough offense.

“We could have overcome not being our best on one side of the ball or the other, but today it was both.”

Jessie Loera of Moses Lake led Gonzaga with career highs of 19 points and seven steals. She also had seven assists against one turnover.

Jill Townsend added 18 points for the Zags.

No. 2 GU men romp

Drew Timme scored 20 points and the second-ranked Gonzaga men’s team made 14 of its first 15 shots to send Saint Mary’s to its worst home loss in 19 years with a 90-60 victory.

The Zags (25-1, 11-0 WCC) turned the highly anticipated showdown between the fierce rivals into a laugher by taking a 20-point lead midway through the first half.

“We feel really good about getting out of here with a win like that,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

This was the first meeting between the teams since the Gaels shocked top-ranked Gonzaga 60-47 in the conference-tournament final last March.

There would be no repeat upset this time for Saint Mary’s (20-6, 7-4).

The last time the Gaels lost by more points at home came in a 102-48 setback to the Zags in 2001.

Gonzaga, a five-point favorite, took control with a 22-2 run in the first half.

“I can’t find a good stat on our part,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “That should not happen.”

Timme made 7 of 8 shots and had 10 rebounds.

Filip Petrusev also had a double-double for the Zags, with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Ford scored 23 points to lead Saint Mary’s.